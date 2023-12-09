Join us today 𝗦𝗮𝘁𝘂𝗿𝗱𝗮𝘆 𝗗𝗲𝗰𝗲𝗺𝗯𝗲𝗿 𝟵𝘁𝗵 at Landhuis Chobolobo for 𝗖𝗵𝗿𝗶𝘀𝘁𝗺𝗮𝘀 𝗩𝗶𝗹𝗹𝗮𝗴𝗲 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟯

This is our 𝘀𝗰𝗵𝗲𝗱𝘂𝗹𝗲

Enjoy live entertainment by DJ Juice Curacao, Nelson Braveheart, Los Paranderos Gaita. Get your Christmas shopping done, indulge in delicious food from our vendors and mouthwatering Senior & Co cocktails. Dive into the history of Glacial and Senior & Co during our tours. Plus, there are activities for the young ones.

𝗔𝗹𝗹 𝗶𝗻 𝗼𝗻𝗲 𝘀𝗽𝗼𝘁! Join us for a day filled with festivities and joy! Entry is just Nafl. 5,- for adults and free of charge for kids until 12 years of age. Come & Experience our Christmas Village 2023 at Landhuis Chobolobo.