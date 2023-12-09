December 9, 2023
Join us today 𝗦𝗮𝘁𝘂𝗿𝗱𝗮𝘆 𝗗𝗲𝗰𝗲𝗺𝗯𝗲𝗿 𝟵𝘁𝗵  at Landhuis Chobolobo for 𝗖𝗵𝗿𝗶𝘀𝘁𝗺𝗮𝘀 𝗩𝗶𝗹𝗹𝗮𝗴𝗲 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟯 

This is our 𝘀𝗰𝗵𝗲𝗱𝘂𝗹𝗲🎄✨

Enjoy live entertainment by DJ Juice Curacao, Nelson Braveheart, Los Paranderos Gaita.🎶 Get your Christmas shopping done, indulge in delicious food from our vendors and mouthwatering Senior & Co cocktails.🍹 Dive into the history of Glacial and Senior & Co during our tours. Plus, there are activities for the young ones.

𝗔𝗹𝗹 𝗶𝗻 𝗼𝗻𝗲 𝘀𝗽𝗼𝘁! Join us for a day filled with festivities and joy!    Entry is just Nafl. 5,- for adults and free of charge for kids until 12 years of age.                                                                                                                                                                                               Come & Experience our Christmas Village 2023 at Landhuis Chobolobo.🎄🎉

#CuracaoChristmas #HolidayMagic #landhuischobolobo #christmasvillage #curacaoevents #curacao #choboloboevents #activitiescuracao #ChristmasVillage2023
