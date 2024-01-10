January 10, 2024
Den kasonan di urgensia, por akudí na Huisartsenpost Curaçao (HAP) / In case of urgency, you can contact urgent care (HAP)

Curaçao Medical Center

[TUMA NOTA]: Den kasonan di urgensia, por akudí na Huisartsenpost Curaçao (HAP) den siman entre 5:00 p.m. i 8:00 a.m. Durante wikènt i riba dianan nashonal di fiesta, HAP ta disponibel 24 ora pa dia. Tuma nota ku por bishitá ofisina di HAP solamente ku un sita. Por tuma kontakto grátis ku ofisina via 9252. Pa mas informashon, bishitá http://www.hap.cw.
[TAKE NOTE]: In case of urgency, you can contact urgent care (HAP) on weekdays between 5:00 p.m. and 8:00 a.m. On weekends and on national holidays, HAP is available 24 hours a day. Take note that you can only visit HAP if you have an appointment. You can contact HAP free by calling 9252. For more information, visit http://www.hap.cw.

 

 

