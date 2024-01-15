Persbericht van het KPCN: Investigashon di Reshèrshi di Reino lo bai trese mas klaridat riba susesonan di e insidente na Saba / Onderzoek door de Rijksrecherche zal duidelijkheid brengen naar de feiten van het incident op Saba.

Investigashon di Reshèrshi di Reino lo bai trese mas klaridat riba susesonan di e insidente na Saba.

Den oranan di mardugá riba e promé dia di aña, un insidente a tuma lugá na un establesimentu di hóreka na Saba durante kua un agente polisial di Kuerpo Polisial Hulanda Karibense (KPCN) a saka su arma reglamentario di servisio. Pa agregá na e komunikashon anterior, direktiva di KPCN ta informá ku banda di un investigashon interno dor di Ofisina di Asuntunan Interno (Bureau Interne Zaken – BIZ) di KPCN, awor tambe a inisiá un investigashon penal na e komportashon di e agente polisial. Reshèrshi di Reino (Rijksrecherche) ta kondusí e investigashon. E investigashon lo bai trese mas klaridat di e susesonan. Entretantu direktiva di Kuerpo a pone e agente polisial riba “non-actief” i e no ta na Saba mas.

Tur trahadó di KPCN ta dediká nan mes 24/7 di un manera kualitativo, integró i profeshonal pa habitantetnan di e islanan. Kuerpo tin komprenshon pa e sintimentunan di habitantenan di Hulanda Karibense, en partikular, relashoná ku e insidente aki, pa e komunidat di Saba. E insidente aki a kousa daño na e konfiansa den Kuerpo. Direktiva di Kuerpo ta balorá transparensia i lo hasi tur kos nesesario pa rekuperá e konfiansa aki.

Investigation by the National Investigation Department will bring clarity of the facts of the incident on Saba.

In the night hours of New Year’s Day, an incident took place in a hospitality establishment on Saba in which a KPCN police officer drew his service weapon. In addition to earlier reports, the KPCN management reports that in addition to an internal investigation by the Internal Affairs Bureau of the KPCN, a criminal investigation has now been initiated into the conduct of this police officer. This investigation is being conducted by the National Investigation Department. These investigations should bring clarity to the exact facts. Meanwhile the police officer has been suspended by the Force management and is no longer residing on Saba.

All employees of KPCN are committed to serving the residents of the islands in a qualitative, honourable and professional manner, 24/7. The Force understands the feelings of the residents of the Caribbean Netherlands, in particular, in regards to this incident, those of the community on Saba. This incident has damaged confidence in the force. The Force management attaches great importance to transparency and is committed to restoring trust in the Force.

Onderzoek door de Rijksrecherche zal duidelijkheid brengen naar de feiten van het incident op Saba.

In de nachtelijke uren van de nieuwjaarsdag vond een incident plaats in een horecagelegenheid op Saba waarbij een politiemedewerker van het KPCN zijn dienstwapen trok. In aanvulling op eerdere berichtgeving meldt de korpsleiding van het KPCN dat naast een intern onderzoek door het Bureau Interne Zaken van het KPCN, nu ook een strafrechtelijk onderzoek is opgestart naar de gedragingen van deze politiemedewerker. Dit onderzoek wordt verricht door de Rijksrecherche. Deze onderzoeken moeten de juiste toedracht helder maken. Inmiddels is de politieman door de korpsleiding op non-actief gesteld en verblijft hij niet meer op Saba.

Alle medewerkers van KPCN zetten zich 24/7 gemotiveerd op een kwalitatieve, integere en professionele wijze in voor de bewoners van de eilanden. Het korps heeft begrip voor de gevoelens van de bewoners van Caribisch Nederland, in het bijzonder, ten aanzien van dit incident, voor die van de gemeenschap op Saba. Dit incident heeft het vertrouwen in het korps geschaad. De korpsleiding hecht veel waarde aan transparantie en is er alles aan gelegen om het vertrouwen in het korps te herstellen.

