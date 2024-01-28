January 28, 2024
The Government of Sint. Maarten is pleased to highlight Mr. Larvall Dacres for his exemplary efforts during his Internship at the Department of Communication. From September 4, 2023, to January 26, 2024, Mr. Dacres demonstrated exceptional dedication, proaction and tenacity.
The Ministry of General Affairs and the Department of Communication extend our sincere gratitude for the outstanding work and contributions Mr. Dacres has brought to our organization. His efforts have not only been recognized but have left a positive impact on the entire department.
As Mr. Dacres embarks on future endeavors, we express our best wishes for continued success. May he remain a beacon of hope and inspiration, motivating others to strive for excellence in their respective roles.
Thank you once again, Mr. Dacres, our own St. Maarten student for choosing to do your internship and gain the needed experience right here at home. Do continue your great working attitude, commitment self development and service and hard work. Much success in all future endeavors,” stated Prime Minister Jacobs.”
