19 di desèmber 2019, Bonaire

STCB ta felisitá adoptantenan di nèshi di turtuga: 44 nèshi a brui, a salba 4,000 yu di turtuga!

Kralendijk, 19 di desèmber 2019 – Trintiocho kompania i famia e aña akí, a partisipá den e programa di Adoptá un Nèshi, pa sostené e trabou di Sea Turtle Conservation Bonaire (STCB) i pa protehá Boneiru su turtuganan di laman ku ta kore riesgo (krítiko) di ekstinshon. Ku e adopshon di 44 nèshi di turtuga di laman, STCB a rekoudá kasi USD 25,000 na fondo ku ta usa pa duna nèshi ku ta kore peliger di hogamentu un otro sitio, pa reskatá yu di turtuga resien nasé ku a pega den rais di vegetashon durante nasementu, pa sostené e programa popular di Vigilante di Playa i ta kolektá dato ku ta yuda e organisashon protehá nèshi di turtuga di manera mihó i tambe pa revelá e estado di salubridat di Boneiru su turtuganan di laman.

Kolekshon di dato tokante trahamentu di nèshi di turtuga ta un parti importante di STCB su trabou, no solamente pa determiná e éksito di nèshi ku a traha na Boneiru, pero tambe pa identifiká posibel kousa di fayo di éksito di nèshi ku a traha. Kaj Schut ta splika: “Na Boneiru, tin aproksimadamente 80 porshento di e webunan den un nèshi di turtuga di laman ku ta nase. Sin embargo tin un variashon entre e sorto di turtuga i e playanan kaminda ta traha nèshi. Nèshi riba Klein Bonaire, por ehèmpel, hopi biaha tin mas éksito ku e nèshi trahá riba e playanan chikitu na parti sùit di Boneiru. Kousa di fayo pa e webu saka yu por inkluí: infertilidat, temperatura haltu di e nèshi, áwaseru pisá i presensia di fungi i bakteria den e nèshi. Ku e sosten di nos adoptantenan i e fondo rekoudá pa medio di e programa di Adoptá un Nèshi, nos por haña un mihó komprendementu di e faktornan akí, kon nan ta afektá e éksito di nos nèshinan i ki akshon nos por tuma pa protehá nos nèshinan di manera mihó den futuro.”

STCB ta hopi gradesido pa e sosten kontinuo di tur adoptante – tin ku a selebrá nan di 5 aña di adopshon, otronan a adoptá nan promé nèshi na 2019! – i nos ta felisitá tur hende ku e bunita resultado di e aktual temporada di brui webu!

Si si bo ke djòin e grupo impreshonante di adoptante di nèshi akí i traha huntu ku nos pa salbaguardiá Boneiru su turtuganan di laman, por fabor tuma kontakto ku STCB na telefòn +599 717 2225 òf manda un mensahe di imeil pa cepa@bonaireturtles.org.

Masha danki ku bo ta sostené STCB su mishon i a salba 4,000 yu di turtuga resien nasí ku adopshon di unu òf mas nèshi di turtuga di laman den 2019: Best Cellars Bonaire, Blue Jay Holding Bonaire, Bonaire Office Systems, Administratiekantoor Brandaris, Brave Water Foundation, Buts Technical Consultancy, The Cadushy Distillery, Cargill Salt Bonaire, Casa Presioso, ContourGlobal, Dan & Christine Fisher, Dinska Dohmen, Dive Friends Bonaire, dNM Interim, Doris & Martin Elle, Hamlet Oasis, Harbour Village, Harbourtown Real Estate, HVK Stevens, International Tax Advisors, Jim & Judy Kewley, Joan & Alan Zale, Labor Omnia Vincit bv, Michael & Anne Contratto, Moon Tower, Nagico Insurances, Nederlands-Belgiche Schildpaddenvereniging, Parrot Island Divers, Patricia Coe, QVillas, RE/MAX Paradise Homes, Sand Dollar Turtle Lovers Club 1 & 2, Sand Dollar Ca’Nesta’, Sunbelt Realty Estate, Sundhevy & Stijn, The Laughing Seahorse, Villa Kiki, VIP Diving, Wadyckis Family.

Sea Turtle Conservation Bonaire (STCB) ta un organisashon non gubernamental (NGO) pa hasi investigashon i pa konservashon di turtuga di laman ku ta protehando turtuga di laman for 1991.

19 December 2019, Bonaire

STCB extends their gratitude to nest adopters: 44 adopted nests, 4,000 baby turtles saved!

Kralendijk, 19 December 2019 – Thirty-eight companies and families participated in Adopt-A-Nest this year to support the work of Sea Turtle Conservation Bonaire (STCB) and to protect Bonaire’s (critically) endangered sea turtles. With the adoption of 44 sea turtle nests, STCB raised almost USD 25,000 – funds that are used to relocate nests that are in danger of drowning, to rescue newborn turtles that become wrapped in roots during hatching, to sustain the popular Beachkeeper program and to collect data that will help the organization to protect nests better as well as reveal the health status of Bonaire’s sea turtles.

Collecting nesting data is an important part of STCB’s work, not only to determine the hatching success of nests laid on Bonaire, but also to identify possible causes of egg failure. Kaj Schut: “On Bonaire, approximately 80 per cent of the eggs in a sea turtle nest hatch. However, we do see variation across species and nesting beaches. Nests on Klein Bonaire, for example, are often more successful than nests laid on the pocket beaches in the south. Causes of egg failure can include infertility, high nest temperatures, heavy precipitation and the presence of fungi and bacteria in the nest. With the support of our adopters and the funds raised through Adopt-A-Nest, we can get a better understanding of these factors, how they affect the success of our nests and what actions can be taken to protect our nests even better in the future.”

STCB is very grateful for the continuous support of all the adopters – some celebrated their 5th adoption anniversary, others adopted their first nest in 2019! – and would like to congratulate everyone with the great outcome of this nesting season!

If you too would like to join this impressive group of nest adopters and work together with STCB to save Bonaire’s sea turtles, please contact STCB at +599 717 2225 or send an email to cepa@bonaireturtles.org.

Thank you for supporting STCB’s mission and saving 4,000 hatchlings by adopting one or more sea turtle nests in 2019: Best Cellars Bonaire, Blue Jay Holding Bonaire, Bonaire Office Systems, Administratiekantoor Brandaris, Brave Water Foundation, Buts Technical Consultancy, The Cadushy Distillery, Cargill Salt Bonaire, Casa Presioso, ContourGlobal, Dan & Christine Fisher, Dinska Dohmen, Dive Friends Bonaire, dNM Interim, Doris & Martin Elle, Hamlet Oasis, Harbour Village, Harbourtown Real Estate, HVK Stevens, International Tax Advisors, Jim & Judy Kewley, Joan & Alan Zale, Labor Omnia Vincit bv, Michael & Anne Contratto, Moon Tower, Nagico Insurances, Nederlands-Belgiche Schildpaddenvereniging, Parrot Island Divers, Patricia Coe, QVillas, RE/MAX Paradise Homes, Sand Dollar Turtle Lovers Club 1 & 2, Sand Dollar Ca’Nesta’, Sunbelt Realty Estate, Sundhevy & Stijn, The Laughing Seahorse, Villa Kiki, VIP Diving, Wadyckis Family.

Sea Turtle Conservation Bonaire (STCB) is a non-governmental research and conservation organization that has been protecting sea turtles since 1991.

19 december 2019, Bonaire

STCB bedankt nest adoptanten: 44 geadopteerde nesten, 4,000 babyschildpadden gered!

Kralendijk, 19 december 2019 – Dit jaar hebben 38 bedrijven en families deelgenomen aan Adopt-A-Nest en daarmee het werk van Sea Turtle Conservation Bonaire (STCB), ter bescherming van de (ernstig) bedreigde zeeschildpadden van Bonaire, ondersteund. Met de adoptie van 44 nesten heeft STCB bijna USD 25,000 opgehaald – fondsen die gebruikt worden om nesten die het risico lopen te overstromen, te verplaatsen; pasgeboren schildpadden die tijdens het uitkomen vast komen te zitten in wortels en hun nest niet kunnen verlaten, te redden; het populaire Beachkeeper programma in stand te houden; en gegevens te verzamelen die bijdragen aan een betere bescherming van de nesten en kennis van de gezondheidsstatus van zeeschildpadden die leven rondom Bonaire.

Het verzamelen van nestgegevens is een belangrijk onderdeel van het werk van STCB, niet alleen om het uitkomstsucces van nesten op Bonaire te bepalen, maar ook om mogelijke oorzaken van het falen van eieren te identificeren. Kaj Schut: “Op Bonaire komt ongeveer 80 procent van de eieren in een schildpaddennest uit. We zien verschillen in het uitkomstsucces van nesten gelegd door de verschillende soorten schildpadden en op de verscheidene neststranden van Bonaire. Nesten gelegd op Klein Bonaire zijn bijvoorbeeld over het algemeen succesvoller dan nesten in het zuiden van Bonaire. Een laag uitkomstsucces kan onder andere veroorzaakt worden door onbevruchte eieren, hoge nesttemperaturen, veel neerslag en de aanwezigheid van schimmels en bacteriën in het nest. Dankzij de steun van onze adoptanten en de fondsen die zijn opgehaald via Adopt-A-Nest, kunnen we een beter inzicht krijgen in deze factoren, hoe ze het succes van de nesten beïnvloeden en welke acties wij kunnen ondernemen om de nesten in de toekomst nog beter te beschermen.”

STCB is erg dankbaar voor de steun van alle adoptanten – sommigen vierden hun 5e ‘adoptie jubileum’, anderen adopteerden hun eerste nest in 2019! – en wil iedereen feliciteren met het geweldige resultaat van dit nestseizoen!

Indien u zich bij deze indrukwekkende groep adoptanten wilt voegen en samen met STCB wilt werken aan het beschermen van de zeeschildpadden van Bonaire, dan kunt u contact opnemen met STCB via +599 717 2225 of mailen naar cepa@bonaireturtles.org.

Bedankt voor het steunen van STCB’s missie en het redden van 4,000 hatchlings door een of meerdere nesten te adopteren in 2019: Best Cellars Bonaire, Blue Jay Holding Bonaire, Bonaire Office Systems, Administratiekantoor Brandaris, Brave Water Foundation, Buts Technical Consultancy, The Cadushy Distillery, Cargill Salt Bonaire, Casa Presioso, ContourGlobal, Dan & Christine Fisher, Dinska Dohmen, Dive Friends Bonaire, dNM Interim, Doris & Martin Elle, Hamlet Oasis, Harbour Village, Harbourtown Real Estate, HVK Stevens, International Tax Advisors, Jim & Judy Kewley, Joan & Alan Zale, Labor Omnia Vincit bv, Michael & Anne Contratto, Moon Tower, Nagico Insurances, Nederlands-Belgiche Schildpaddenvereniging, Parrot Island Divers, Patricia Coe, QVillas, RE/MAX Paradise Homes, Sand Dollar Turtle Lovers Club 1 & 2, Sand Dollar Ca’Nesta’, Sunbelt Realty Estate, Sundhevy & Stijn, The Laughing Seahorse, Villa Kiki, VIP Diving, Wadyckis Family.

Sea Turtle Conservation Bonaire is een niet-gouvernementele organisatie welke zich inzet voor de bescherming van Bonaire’s bedreigde zeeschildpadden sinds 1991.

