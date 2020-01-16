Growth in the Americas Initiative Op-Ed

Partnerships – between governments and between the public and private sectors –

are key to delivering the quality infrastructure that populations across the

hemisphere are seeking. The U.S. government is working to strengthen these

linkages through a newly expanded initiative called Growth in the Americas.

Latin American and Caribbean countries are partnering with the United States

under this initiative to improve transparency, combat corruption, and strengthen

governance. Through these partnerships, we will develop enabling environments

for private sector investments in infrastructure that are sustainable, transparent,

competitive, and in line with international best practices. The goal is to help the

private sector create high-quality infrastructure of all types – energy, airports,

seaports, roads, telecommunication and digital networks.

We are focusing expertise and resources from across the U.S. government to help

the region identify and address barriers to investment. We know that many

companies hesitate to invest for a variety of concerns, which leaves our regional

partners with fewer options to bridge the significant infrastructure investment gap.

Barriers can include lengthy permitting processes, opaque procurement processes,

and burdensome regulations.

The United States’ growing collaboration with the region on digital economy and

cybersecurity priorities is just one example of the great opportunities for shared

growth around shared values. I am proud to say we are expanding the Digital

Connectivity and Cybersecurity Partnership (DCCP) to the Western Hemisphere,

helping us leverage public-private partnerships and technical assistance to support

the digital infrastructure development that the region and its people need.

Other examples of our partnership at work include our cooperation with Panama to

improve its credit rating by two grades, resulting in more affordable energy

infrastructure for the Panamanian people. In Argentina, OPIC announced in

September more than $1 billion in loan guarantees to support energy and road

infrastructure. Other resources include USAID’s Caribbean Energy Initiative,

which aims to help the region create an enabling environment that promotes

investment in renewable energy and energy efficiency. Additionally, the Caribbean

Energy Security Initiative (CESI) Loan Guarantee program aims to mobilize $25

million in private finance for non-oil energy projects and small-scale renewable

energy projects, improving access to capital for businesses to reduce energy costs

and improve clean energy production as well as promoting small and mediumsized enterprise growth and competitiveness.

The U.S. government recognizes that more needs to be done together with regional

governments and the private sector to promote growth in the region’s

infrastructure. We share strong ties and similar values. Fundamental to those

shared values are a belief in democratic government and peaceful self-expression,

and fairness and equality for all. We look forward to working with you to expand

economic growth and jobs by paving the way to quality infrastructure.

Allen S. Greenberg

Consul General and Chief of Mission to the

Dutch Caribbean