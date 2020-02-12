Kòrsou su bida marítimo eksponé durante feria na Alemania / Curaçao’s Marine Life Showcased at German fair

Kòrsou su bida marítimo eksponé durante feria na Alemania

WILLEMSTAD- 12 di febrüari 2020 – Resientemente Ofisina di Turismo di Kòrsou (CTB) huntu ku diferente partner den sektor privá a partisipá na e di 51 edishon di ‘International Boat Show Düsseldorf’ na Alemania. ‘BOOT 2020’ a resultá un bes mas un plataforma ideal pa sigur 400 ekshibidor promové nan produkto. E mas di 250 mil fanátiko di deporte akuátiko ku a bishitá e feria e aña aki tabata prosedente di 106 pais, di kual mas di 24% a bini for di pafó di Alemania entre otro Hulanda, Bèlgika, Gran Bretaña, Suisa, Italia, Fransia, Merka i Canada.

E feria ku ta enfoká primordialmente riba turismo di buseo i aktividatnan akuátiko un biaha mas a resultá masha eksitoso i pa su di 51 edishon a pèrkurá pa un diseño nobo ku a kubri 2 hal grandi di ekshibishon kaminda esnan presente por a risibí tur informashon pa nan próksimo vakashon. E stènt di Kòrsou durante 9 dia a ekshibí nos destinashon i bida marítimo, i a profilá nos isla komo un ‘must see’ pa tur sambuyadó ku ta buska un vakashon ekstraordinario. Tambe a duna 2 presentashon kombiná ku entrevista di 10 minüt riba e esenario prinsipal. Tur ku a bishitá e stènt di Kòrsou a haña un impreshon di nos isla via di un ‘reality goggle’, un tipo di brel ku imágen virtual. Bishitantenan a keda impreshoná! Den transkurso di e mesun siman CTB a organisá un sena na Tulip Inn na kual a invitá tur ko-ekshibidor i operadornan di tour. CTB ta gradisí partnernan di sektor privá ku e aña aki a forma parti di e tim di Kòrsou; Sun Reef Village on Sea, Rancho el Sobrino, Dive Division, Curaçao Divers i Dive Center Scuba Do.

Nota:

Un bista di Kòrsou su partisipashon na International Boat Show Düsseldorf

Curaçao’s Marine Life Showcased at German fair

WILLEMSTAD- February 12, 2020 – The Curaçao Tourist Board (CTB) and a number of private-sector partners recently participated in the 51st edition of the international “Boot Düsseldorf” boat show in Germany. Once again, BOOT proved to be an ideal platform—one used this year for over 400 exhibitors to promote their products. The over 250,000 watersports fans visiting this edition of the fair hailed from 106 different countries, with over 24 percent arriving from outside Germany, from countries such as the Netherlands, Belgium, Great Brittain, Switserland, Italy, France, the United States and Canada.

This iteration of the fair focusing primarily on diving and watersports travel was another great success. And for this 51st edition, it featured a new design spanning two large exhibition halls where visitors were able to get all the information they will need for their next trip. Over the course of nine days, the Curaçao booth showcased our destination and marine life, presenting the island as a “must see” for any diver looking for a holiday that is out of the ordinary. The team also made two presentations featuring 10-minute interviews on the main stage. All visitors to the Curaçao booth were able to get a glimpse of our island through virtual reality goggles—And they were visibly impressed! That same week, the CTB organized a dinner at the Tulip Inn, inviting all co-exhibitors and tour operators. The CTB wishes to thank all private-sector partners who were part of the Curaçao team this year: Sun Reef Village on Sea, Rancho el Sobrino, Dive Division, Curaçao Divers and Dive Center Scuba Do.

Note:

A glimpse of Curaçao’s participation at the International Boat Show in Düsseldorf