Sint Maarten Police: Information session held at local high school regarding danger game being played among students

Philipsburg, Februari 14th 2020

Information session held at local high school regarding danger game being played among students

Members of Sint Maarten Police Force held an information session at the Milton Peters College on Thursday February 13th 2020 in connection with the dangerous games that are being played in the schools on Sint Maarten.

Present at the session was Community Police Officer (CPO) Richards as well as officers I. Richinsin and Officier Perrez- Torrez from the Sint Maarten Police Force. Doctor Mercelina, members of the School Board and parents of children were also so involved in sharing information about the dangers of the game, to parents students and faculty present that evening.

The main speakers at this information session the was doctor Luc Mercelina, who gave a breakdown about what injuries can result from participating in such games, known to students as “Skull-breaker” or “Jump” games.

Dr. Mercelina went into details about the consequences, taking part in such game might have on the third participants who may not be aware of what is about to take place. These injuries can be on the septum anywhere from internal bleeding, skull fracture, neck injury and even becoming paralyzed as a result.

CPO Richards explained the legal ramification that can accord if an official complaint is filed by the victim or the family of the victim against the perpetrators who were injured as result of the games.

The parents and children who were victims of the “Skull-breaker” or “Jump game as well as those who were willing participants in the game were also given a opportunity to voice their opinions and give feedback at the gathering.

The Sint Maarten Police Force (KPSM) again would like to encourage parents and guardians to speak to their children about the games being played at schools by their children.

Police held meeting with stakeholders concerning the Police Mobile Command Center at the harbor

Members of the Sint Maarten Police force held a meeting with the management of the Harbor, TEAT and department of Economic Licenses in connection with the future operations of the Police Mobile Center which is now placed at the Harbor and cruise Facilities.

The points that were covered by the participants:

Personnel who will be manning the he manning of the Mobile Center. Operation strategies of the personnel working out of the command Center Gypsies and other illegal transport that operated in the area of the Harbor Coordination of the Taxi, Tour, Group. New Licenses for public transportation ( Moratorium)

These departments vowed to work together towards achieving closer cooperation between the KPSM the Ministry of TEATT and Department of Economic Licenses and, to operate more effectively and efficiently in carrying out their parallel tasks in the area of the Cruise Facilities.

The next coordination meeting will be held in the next few weeks again with all the stakeholders. At that meeting the implementation and operational face will be discussed with all the partners.

Women robbed in St .Peters

The detectives of the Special Unit Robberies are investigating a robbery that took place on Thursday evening February 13th 2020 about 08.45 pm on the St. Peters road.

The victim with the initial Y.L.M explained to the police officers that she had just exited the Supermarket on the St.Peters road, when she was approached by an unknown man dressed in dark clothing. The suspect, who was brandishing a firearm, robbed her of her bag.

The suspect fled in the direction of the Marigot Hill road after robbing the victim of her belongings.

The detectives investigating this armed robbery case is asking anyone who has information to please contact the Sint Maarten Police Force at +1 721- 542 22 22 ext. 204 or 205 or the anonymous tip line on 9300. You can also visit the police website at http://www.policesxm.sx or leave a message via our Facebook page (Police Force of Sint Maarten – Korps Politie Sint Maarten.