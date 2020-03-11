SINT MAARTEN POLICE: Young girl missing update

Young girl missing update

On Wednesday morning march 11th 2020, the relatives of the missing teen Crystal Loriani CLEMENT, appeared at the police station in Philipsburg. They informed the police officers that Crystal should be staying at an address in Dutch Quarter.

Around 08.00 am, the police patrol together with the parents of the teen went to an address in Dutch Quarter, where Crystal should have been staying. After speaking to different persons in the area it was concluded that the missing teen was not at that location.

Later in the afternoon about 02.30 pm, the personnel of the Juvenile divisions received information from the parents , that the Crystal had safely return to home.

The police department would like to thanks the public for their assistance in the safe return of Crystal.