U.S. Consul General Greenberg and Guests Celebrate 70-Years of Roosevelt House

On March 12, the U.S. Consulate General on Curaçao commemorated the 70th Anniversary of

Roosevelt House. In honor of this occasion, U.S. Consul General Greenberg welcomed

Curaçao Governor Lucille George-Wout, Bonaire’s Governor Edison Rijna, Prime Minister

Eugene Rhuggenaath, and other dignitaries and invited guests.

In his speech Consul General Greenberg said:

“Today the world is facing adversity, in the form of a disease. It has an effect on populations,

the world economy, and relations between countries. The U.S., Curacao, and all islands

represented here are facing it. And these times of adversity are when true friendship is put to

the test. We have a shared history of overcoming tougher challenges together. And Roosevelt

House is a symbol of this effort, and a pledge by both nations to keep this friendship forever.”

On October 31, 1945, the Netherlands and Curaçao officially bestowed the gift of the

Roosevelt House and the property on which it stands to the United States, and President

Truman accepted the offer on April 13, 1946. Named after the visionary leader of the Allied

Forces and a U.S. President with Dutch roots, the property was named “Roosevelt House.”

The official ceremony took place on March 15, 1950. The gift, in recognition of American

protection of the islands during World War II, was an initiative from and funded by the people

of Curaçao through the “Staten.”

Seventy years later the world has changed dramatically, but the friendship between the U.S.

and the Dutch Caribbean remains steadfast. Roosevelt House continues to be a symbol of the

United States and Curaçao’s history and heritage. It represents a significant moment in the

history of the United States and Curaçao. And most importantly, it will remain a symbol of

cooperation, friendship, and gratitude for many years to come.