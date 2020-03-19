SOSPECHOSO DEN KASO KONTRA DI MORAL TRASLADÁ / VERDACHTE ZEDENZAAK OVERGEBRACHT / SUSPECT IN CASE AGAINST MORALITY IS TRANSFERRED

SOSPECHOSO DEN KASO KONTRA DI MORAL TRASLADÁ

Djamars 19 di mart 2020, un sospechoso di un delito kontra moral a keda trasladá di Saba pa prisòn di Boneiru. E traslado aki a sosodé konforme protokol di e virus. E homber di 36 aña prosedente di República Dominicana ta wòrdu sospechá di intento di violashon i/o agreshon di birtut di un mucha muhe di 8 aña. Ta spera pa na luna di yüni, trata e kaso aki den korte. Investigashon pa ku e échonan i e sospechoso ta kontinuá.

VERDACHTE ZEDENZAAK OVERGEBRACHT

Op dinsdag 17 maart 2020 is de verdachte van een zedenzaak overgevlogen uit Saba naar Bonaire en is in bewaring gegaan. Deze overdracht is conform het virus protocol afgehandeld. De 36 jarige man afkomstig uit het Dominicaanse Republiek wordt verdacht van een poging van verkrachting en of aanranding van de eerbaarheid van een 8 jarig meisje. De verwachting is dat de rechtszaak in juni dient. Het onderzoek naar het feit en de verdachte is nog in volle gang.

SUSPECT IN CASE AGAINST MORALITY IS TRANSFERRED

On Tuesday, March 17, 2020, the suspect of a case against morality was transferred from Saba to Bonaire and was taken into custody. This transfer took place according to the virus protocol. The 36-year-old man from the Dominican Republic is suspected of an attempted rape and/or assault on the honor of an 8-year-old girl. The trial is expected to take place in June. The investigation into the offence and the suspect is still ongoing.