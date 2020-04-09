Papiaments:

CZMCARIB ta intensifiká koperashon ku Wardakosta Aruba

Marinirnan di e Eskuadron 32 di Asalto (‘32 Raiding Squadron’ ) ta keda desplegá pa sostené Wardakosta na Aruba, ku ehekushon di nan tareanan. Ya kaba tabata trata di un asistensia andando, den kua militarnan di ARUMIL (Milisia di Aruba) tabata keda desplegá riba barkunan di patruya di Wardakosta. E asistensia aki a keda ekspandé ku mas persona i material, pa asina Wardakosta di Aruba por mantené e kòntròl mas fiho riba e fronteranan marítimo.

E Personal di CZMCARIB ta partisipá, ya asina 24/7 nan por apoyá e vigilansha na e kosta. Di e forma ei e navenan FRISC (‘Fast Raiding Interception Special Forces Craft’ – botonan di intersepshon i siguridat rápido) ku nan personal ta partisipá, pa asina tin èkstra presensia físiko riba laman. Tambe patruyanan riba tera ta keda intensivá. E intensifikashon ta un resultado di e medidanan ku Aruba a tuma en konekshon ku e brote di COVID-19. Akinan e fronteranan marítimo a keda será pa transporte di persona. E medidanan mester yuda pa mas tantu ku ta posibel evitá infekshonnan ku Corona. Pa motibu di esaki tráfiko marítimo pa Aruba ta keda estriktamente kontrolá.

CZMCARIB intensiveert samenwerking met Kustwacht Aruba

Mariniers van het 32e Raiding Squadron (geplaatst op Marinierskazerne Savaneta) worden ingezet om de Kustwacht op Aruba te ondersteunen met het uitvoeren van haar taken. Er was al sprake van een lopende bijstand waarbij militairen van de ARUMIL ingezet werden op patrouillevaartuigen van de Kustwacht. Deze bijstand is op verzoek nu uitgebreid met meer mensen en met materieel om grip te houden op de maritieme grenzen door de Kustwacht Caribisch Gebied op Aruba.

Het personeel van CZMCARIB draait mee om de 24/7-bewaking van de kustlijn te ondersteunen. Zo worden er FRISC-vaartuigen en bijbehorend personeel ingezet om extra fysieke aanwezigheid op de zee te hebben. Ook worden patrouilles op land geïntensiveerd. De intensivering is een gevolg van de maatregelen die Aruba heeft genomen naar aanleiding van de COVID-19 uitbraak. Hierbij zijn de maritieme grenzen gesloten voor het vervoeren van personen. De maatregelen moeten helpen aan het zo veel voorkomen van Corona-besmettingen. Hierdoor wordt maritiem verkeer naar Aruba streng gecontroleerd.

Papiamento:

CZMCARIB ta intensifica coperashon ku Wardacosta na Aruba

Mariniernan di e Eskuadron 32 di Asalto (‘32 Raiding Squadron’ ) ta keda desplegá pa sostené Wardacosta na Aruba, ku ehekushon di nan tareanan. Ya kaba tabata trata di un asistencia andando, den kua militarnan di ARUMIL (Arubaanse Militie) tabata reënforca personal di Wardacosta durante patruya regular riba awa. E asistencia aki lo sigi, i a expande esaki ku mas personal i material, pa asina Wardacosta na Aruba por mantené e control optimal riba e fronteranan maritimo.

E Personal añadi di CZMCARIB, conhunto cu personal di Wardacosta, lo percura pa vigilancia 24/7 riba e area maritimo. E asistencia di e botonan FRISC (‘Fast Raiding Interception Special Forces Craft’ – botonan di intersepshon i siguridat rápido) di Marina Real, cual tambe ta forma parti di e asistencia pidí, lo zorg pa extra presencia físico riba laman. Tambe patruyanan riba tera ta keda intensivá; esaki den bon coperacion cu Kuerpo Policial Arubano (KPA). E intensifikashon ta un resultado di e medidanan ku Aruba a tuma en konekshon cu e brote di COVID-19. Akinan e fronteranan marítimo a keda será pa tur boto cu ta bin di afo, cu algun exepcion . E medidanan mester juda pa mas tanto ku ta posibel evitá infekshonnan ku COVID-19. Pa motibo di esaki trafico maritimo pa Aruba ta keda estrictamente controla.

English:

Royal Netherlands Navy ship HNLMS Karel Doorman to assist in the Caribbean

HNLMS Karel Doorman will leave Den Helder on Monday 13 April, bound for the Caribbean. The Netherlands Ministry of Defence is deploying the ship to provide immediate support to the civil authorities in the COVID-19 pandemic if needed. The ship is initially being deployed for three months.

With the presence of this logistic support ship, the Caribbean islands will be able to rely on versatile and rapidly deployable capability in addition to that of the guard ship already present in the region, HNLMS Zeeland. HNLMS Karel Doorman can provide support in the form of transport capability in order to, for instance, guarantee food security. In addition, the RNLN ship is capable of assisting the coastguard in maritime border control, and can act as a base of operations from which to quickly provide man and materiel in support of public order on land. Lastly, the ship also houses medical resources that can support the local healthcare system by providing non-COVID-related emergency treatment.

Over the past couple of weeks, the Netherlands Ministry of Defence has received a number of requests for assistance in the fight against coronavirus from local authorities in the Dutch Caribbean. At present, Defence is already assisting with units stationed in the region, including support in maritime border control and in maintaining public order. By prepositioning HNLMS Karel Doorman in the region, Defence will ensure that additional support can be provided at very short notice whenever it is needed.

In addition to its own capabilities as a transport and supply ship, the Karel Doorman will be augmented by 2 Cougar helicopters from the Royal Netherlands Air Force for medical transport and medical evacuation, a medical team with surgical capability, a medical team for basic medical support on shore and drones from the army and navy to assist in picture compilation. Netherlands Marine Corps units will also take part in the deployment, with vehicles and landing craft for transport purposes. An additional marine unit can be flown in if necessary. The ship will also carry a hurricane disaster relief package.

France and the United Kingdom also each have a navy ship in the region, and a coordination cell has been established on Martinique with these countries to facilitate cooperation where necessary. The Karel Doorman could for example provide fuel for these ships.

Foto’s: archief