FREEWINDS MAKES A DONATION TO ARUBA

TO HELP FIGHT THE SPREAD OF ILLNESS

The Freewinds has been assisting Aruba for more than 30 years through charitable activities and fundraising concerts. Now the ship is providing help to Aruba in a real battle. Through the Firefighters Foundation 100 gallons of Decon 7 have been donated to the island of Aruba by the Freewinds to help stop the spread of Covid19. Decon 7, or D7, is capable of neutralizing 99.999% of all bacteria and viruses. Originally developed for and used by the United States Military to neutralize chemical and biological agents, D7 is considered by the United States Environmental Protection Agency to be the most effective means of combating disease-causing microorganisms, and it is eco-friendly.

The Freewinds has already been working with the Aruba Public Health Department and the Aruba firefighters to sanitize key locations such as police stations, fire stations and government meeting rooms. Now with this large quantity on hand the work can expand to many essential areas of Aruba to stop the virus.

“Our purpose is to help the island of Aruba to end the Coronavirus outbreak by the fastest means possible so we can all return to business as usual,” said spokesman and Port Captain for the Freewinds, Mr. Ken Weber. “It’s vital that we take effective actions to combat this situation so everyone is healthy and safe and Aruba can once again open its doors to tourism.”

Crew from the Freewinds have already trained several firefighters in the use and application of Decon 7. Fire Chief Ed de Cuba thanked the Freewinds for making this donation possible to the Firefighters Foundation. Mr. de Cuba stated, “As a trial the lunch rooms and meeting rooms of the fire stations at Tanki Flip and the airport were sanitized with D7. Seeing how simple it is to use and how effective D7 is, it was obvious that this is what is needed to get Aruba back in business.”

The Chairman of the Aruba Firefighters Foundation, Ferdinand Ponson, who accepted the D7 said, “We thank you for helping in fighting against Covid-19 and helping us to restart the island by assisting with decontamination.”

Planning is now in progress for the effective use of D7 to help halt the spread of Covid19 on the island.

For information how you can stay well and help prevent the spread of illness visit http://www.scientology.org/prevention.