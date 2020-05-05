Maneho di kambio, kontinuidat di negoshi i mas durante i despues di e pandemia

Di 5 siman di CHATA su Stay Home Academy

Willemstad, 5 di mei 2020 – CHATA ta drenta den e di 5 siman di su CHATA Stay Home Academy. Esaki lo kontinuá ku enfoke riba maneho di kambio i kon pa maneha kontinuidat di negoshi den nos industria durante e temporada aki. CHATA su akademia virtual lo inkluí e siguiente seshonnan edukashonal gratis e siman aki:

Djamars, 5 di mei 2020

Djamars atardi, 2PM, Giovanni Eugenia di JCI lo presentá un workshop interesante tokante kon pa drecha bo CV. Durante e workshop aki lo bo siña kon pa update bo CV pa na momentu ku bo apliká pa un trabou.

Djarason, 6 di mei 2020

Djarason pa 10AM, Didi Wilders lo duna un presentashon titulá: ‘Business Continuation through and after COVID-19, tips, and tricks from Legal and Business Perspective’. Partisipá na e workshop aki pa komprondé miho kon pa enfoká riba efisiensia di bo negoshi, kon pa tene bo negoshi relevante durante e pandemia aki i tambe teps tokante terminashon di empleado.

Djaweps, 7 di mei 2020

Rianne Cicilia lo duna un presentashon djaweps, 10AM, titulá: ‘Considerations for Managers in the Wake of the COVID-19 crisis’. E seshon aki lo kubri topikonan importante relatá na maneho i prinsipionan ku lo ta importante pa managernan, speshalmente durante un krisis, ku kambionan organisatorio komo konsekuensia.

Mas despues riba e dia aki, Georgine Maduro, di Renaissance Curaçao Resort & Casino lo trata puntonan importante den limpiesa i kon pa desinfektá areanan ku ta keda usá ku frekuensia. Esaki lo ta 2PM.

Na mes momentu, 2PM, Caribbean Hospitality and Tourism Association (CHTA) lo tin un seshon titulá: ‘Staying Sane in an Insane World’, kaminda Presidente i CEO di CHATA, sr. Miles Mercera, lo partisipá. Durante e seshon aki, partisipantenan lo haña un sentido positivo kon pa rekargá energia i pashon pa asina ta prepará pa enfrentá mundu.

Djabièrnè, 8 di mei 2020

Pa konkluí e di 5 siman di webinar, Jose Manuel Paz i Khalid Kemp lo duna un introdukshon riba servisio di biña. Durante e seshon aki lo bo siña un tiki mas tokante e basikonan di biña.

CHATA lo sigui agregá workshop virtual na su CHATA Stay Home Academy. E workshopnan aki ta ambos praktiko i teorétiko pa tenebo okupá, mehorá bo abilidatnan i siña abilidatnan nobo. E workshopnan ta keda duná pa diferente miembro i partner di CHATA ku ta dispuesto pa demonstrá nan abilidatnan.

Si akaso bo a falta e webinarnan di siman pasá, aki un rekapitulashon. Meagan Jordan di Condé Nast, Heather Stoll de Armas di Z Media i Alexander Galarraga di BookingSuccess.com a presentá: ‘Caribbean Travel Trends Report Coronavirus Update 2020’. Tambe tabatin un webinar tokante seguridat basiko den hotèl presentá pa Risk Solutions, un presentashon tokante higiena i limpiesa, duná pa Nicole Saunderson i Ruthline Statie di Total Services, Ban Produsí nos mes Kuminda – Kunukito’ presentá pa Saneleo Petronella, konsiderashonnan pa e industria di restorant despues di COVID-19, duná pa Jeremiah Eleonora i Alex Mollen di Deloitte, kon pa traha un dashboard di negoshi inteligente interaktivo ku Google Data Studio, presentá pa Dennis Arindell i e historia di Henry’s Gin ku e kreado Henry van der Kwast.

Si akaso bo ta interesá pa partisipá den e workshopnan ariba menshoná, sea asina bon di registrá na www.chata.org/academy o bishitá CHATA su pagina di Facebook pa mas informashon. Keda pendiente pa mas di CHAT su workshopnan virual.

Change Management, Business Continuity and more during and after this pandemic

Week 5 of CHATA’s Stay Home Academy

Willemstad, May 05, 2020 – CHATA is entering into the fifth week of their CHATA Stay Home Academy. The fifth week of CHATA’s Stay Home Academy will continue to focus on Change Management and how to manage business continuity in our industry during these times. CHATA’s virtual academy will include the following free educational webinars this week.

Tuesday, May 05, 2020

Tuesday afternoon at 2PM, Giovanni Eugenia from JCI will take you through an interesting workshop on how to polish up your CV. During this workshop, you will learn how to update and adjust your CV accordingly with your accomplishments for the job that you’re applying for.

Wednesday, May 06, 2020

At 10AM on Wednesday morning, Didi Wilders will be giving a presentation on ‘Business Continuation through and after COVID-19, tips, and tricks from Legal and Business Perspective’. Tune in during this workshop to get a better understanding on how to focus on efficiency in your business, how your business can stay relevant during the pandemic and also tips on the do’s and don’ts of employee termination.

Thursday, May 07, 2020

A presentation will be given by Rianne Cicilia on Thursday at 10AM, where she will focus on ‘Considerations for Managers in the Wake of the COVID-19 crisis’. The webinar will cover key management related topics and principles that will be of use for managers especially during a crisis, leading to organizational change. Later that day, Georgine Maduro from the Renaissance Curaçao Resort & Casino will be highlighting the touchpoints of cleaning at 2PM, where she will focus on how to disinfect the most used areas. At 2PM, the Caribbean Hospitality and Tourism Association (CHTA) will also be hosting a webinar titled ‘Staying Sane in an Insane World’ with CHATA President and CEO, Miles Mercera as a panelist. During this webinar, attendees will get a refreshing sense on how to refuel their energy and reignite their passion to be ready to take on the world.

Friday, May 08, 2020

To conclude week 5 of webinars, Jose Manuel Paz and Khalid Kemp will be giving an introduction to Wine Service. While this webinar takes place, you will be exposed to what the not-so-basics things are about wine.

CHATA will continue to add more virtual workshops to its CHATA Stay Home Academy. These workshops are both practical and theoretical workshops to keep you busy, improve your abilities and add new skills. The workshops are given by a variety of CHATA Members and Partners ready to showcase their skills.

If you have missed last week’s webinars, we hereby share a quick recap. Meagan Jordan from Condé Nast, Heather Stoll de Armas from Z Media and Alexander Galarrage from BookingSuccess.com presented ‘Caribbean Travel Trends Report Coronavirus Update 2020, there was a Basic Hotel Security webinar presented by Risk Solutions, a Hygiene & Cleaning presentation by Nicole Saunderson and Ruthline Statie from Total Services, ‘Ban Produsi nos mes Kuminda – Kunukito’ presented by Saneleo Petronella, Considerations for the Restaurant Industry’s Response to COVID-19 by Jeremiah Eleonora and Alex Mollen from Deloitte, how to make an interactive business intelligence dashboard with Google Data Studio presented by Dennis Arindell, and the Story of Henry’s Gin with creator Henry van der Kwast.

If you’re interested in participating in any of the abovementioned workshop, please register at www.chata.org/academy, you can also find more information on the CHATA Facebook Page. Stay tuned for more of CHATA’s virtual workshops.