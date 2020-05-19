GOBIERNU NOTISIA 

MINISTER DE WEEVER CALLS ON ALL STAKEHOLDERS TO COME TOGETHER

REDAKSHON 0 Comments

MINISTER DE WEEVER CALLS ON ALL STAKEHOLDERS TO COME TOGETHER

17 May 2020
​Minister of TEATT Ludmila de Weever reached out to various stakeholders in the past several weeks to create an Economic Recovery Group with the aim of achieving a sustainable economic recovery as St. Maarten and the world begin to ease shutdown measures amid the Covid-19 pandemic. The diverse group comprises both up-and-coming and established professionals from the private and public sectors. They have offered to volunteer their expertise and collaborate with the common national goal of restoring economic activity and safeguarding the quality of life. The intention is to maintain this group throughout the minister’s term and work closely with our partners in the hospitality, wholesale, retail, marine, and financial services sectors for the economic well-being and benefit of all St. Maarteners. A revived economy means the return of jobs and income for the country’s workers and much needed revenue for the country’s government.

Minister De Weever emphasized that during a crisis of this magnitude, cooperation toward a common goal is necessary to achieve the best possible level of recovery. She added that although the pandemic is an unprecedented public health and economic challenge, it can also present an opportunity to enhance St. Maarten’s tourism industry and improve the business and investment climate.

You May Also Like

SABA/ST. EUSTATIUS/SCHIPHOL – Monday morning, 42 of the total of 84 students from the Caribbean Netherlands landed safely at Schiphol Airport. The students arrived with two flights arriving at 6.40 AM and 11.05 AM Dutch time.

REDAKSHON 0

Erwin Raphaela: 10 òktober 2016 un simpel dia liber.

REDAKSHON 0

Weersverwachting voor Curaçao en omgeving geldig tot zaterdagmiddag 12:00 uur, 9 november 2019.

REDAKSHON 0

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

error: Content is protected !!
%d bloggers like this: