Government of Sint Maarten PHASE 3 AND 4 ECONOMIC REOPENING GUIDELINES AVAILABLE ONLINE

The Government of Sint Maarten, hereby informs the community and all concerned that a number of new guidelines have been uploaded to the Government website related to the phase 3 and 4 reopening process of the national economy.

Phase 3 commences on June 1st and phase 4 on June 15th.

The guidelines are related to the following businesses that are deemed to have a high public health risk: Casinos; Adult entertainment establishments; Barbershops, beauty salons and spas; Bars and nightclubs; Churches and religious gatherings (including weddings and funerals); Cinemas and theatres; Indoor activities and recreational centers; Indoor sports facilities (gyms); Regulated (T-plates) and unregulated transport (G-plates).

As indicated prior, business and services mentioned in the aforementioned categories must submit their operational plans to taskforce@sintmaartengov.org for approval prior to re-opening.

Though not deemed as high risk, guidelines have also been prepared for beach vendors and beachgoers.

State of Emergency Update and Re-opening Guidelines ” tab. Business and establishment owners are urged to monitor the following link regularly to new guidelines that have been added in relation to the reopening of the country: www.sintmaartengov.org/coronavirus​ ; go to the “” tab.

According to the Regulation of the Prime Minister of May 16, 2020, business and services allowed to resume operations must adhere to the guidelines, entitled ‘COVID-19 Prevention and Safety Plan for the Business Community of Sint Maarten,’ and must have their operational plans in place prior to opening to the public. Failure to do so, will result in closure of the business.

The Prevention and Safety Plan is on the government’s website at http://www.sintmaartengov.org , under the section National Laws & Gazette.

If you have questions or concerns, please email taskforce@sintmaartengov.org