Kompetensia Kulinario Charlwin “Broertje” Marshall 2020 / Culinary Competition Charlwin “Broertje” Marshall 2020.

Kompetensia Kulinario Charlwin “Broertje” Marshall 2020

Willemstad, 6 di yüli 2020 – Esaki ta e di dos aña ku CHATA ta organisá e kompetensia kulinario Charlwin “Broetje” Marshal. Un bes mas públiko lo tin e oportunidat pa presensiá algun di nos kòkinan lokal junior i senior presentá nan talento kulinario den e kompetensia tan antisipá akí.

E evento aki a preuba ku Kòrsou su kòkinan tambe ta kapas pa kompetí riba un nivel haltu den e industria kulinario i ta pa e motibu aki CHATA ta kontentu pa ripití esaki pa un di dos aña. CHATA ta ekstendé un invitashon na tur nos talentonan lokal i tambe públiko en general pa join nos na e evento aki, kaminda públiko lo mira kon kreativo nos por ta den e mundu kulinario.

E kompetensia lo tuma lugá djasabra, 27 di yüli na Marnix College Cas Cora.

E kompetensia ta konsistí di dos kategoria: Junior Chef: 16-20 aña (1 aña di eksperensia) i Senior Chef: 21-30 aña (2 aña di eksperensia). Premionan ta inkluí: Ganadó Junior Chef Nafl. 2.500,- i Ganadó Senior Chef: Nafl. 5.000,-. Rekisitonan pa partisipashon: nashonalidat Ulandes, registro sivil o permit di estadia.

Pa pregunta i registrashon porfabor manda un email na: rogino@chata.org

Culinary Competition Charlwin “Broertje” Marshall 2020.

Willemstad, July 6, 2020- This marks the second year that CHATA will be organizing the Charlwin “Broetje” Marshal culinary cooking competition. Once again, the public will be granted the opportunity to experience some of our local Junior and Senior Chefs showcase their culinary skills in this anticipated cooking competition. This event has proven that Curaçao’s chefs are also capable of competing at a high level in the culinary industry, which is why CHATA is happy to bring it back for a second year. CHATA is sending this invitation to all our local talents and the public to come and join us at this wonderful event, where the public will see how creative one can be in the culinary world. The competition itself will take place on Saturday, July 27, at Marnix College Cas Cora.

There will be two categories namely: Junior Chef: 16-20 years old (1-year experience)

Senior Chef: 21-30 years old (2-years’ experience) Prices include: Winner Junior Chef: Nafl. 2.500,- & Winner Senior Chef: Nafl. 5.000,-. Participants requirements: Dutch nationality

Registration is at registro sivil of permit di estadia of e-mail: rogino@chata.org