Sint Maarten Police Two separate arrests made for suspicion on stolen vehicles

From: Acting head of communication Department

Inspector E.S Josepha

Philipsburg, August 25th 2020

Two separate arrests made for suspicion on stolen vehicles

The KSPM police patrol was directed to the Bush Road area on Tuesday evening, August 24th, 2020 for what the dispatchers described as a suspected vehicle that had been reported stolen was spotted.

While patrolling on the Bush road, the officers spotted the vehicle driving and ordered the driver to stop. While controlling the VIN on the white Hyundai Grand I-10, it was evident to the officers that numbers had been tampered with. The driver with the initials R.D was immediately arrested and the vehicle confiscated. The suspect was brought to the police station in Philipsburg where he is being held for questioning.

In a separate arrest also made on the same night at approximately 8:40 pm, the man with the initials B.C.K.E.J appeared at the police station requesting that police release his vehicle that was impounded by the police earlier in the day. The owner of the vehicle was requested to show the documentation proving ownership of the vehicle. While controlling the VIN officers became aware that the number had been tampered with. B.C.K.E.J was arrested and is being held at the station pending further investigation. The vehicle, which was a Blue Hyundai accent, was confiscated.

Man arrested for ill-treatment

On Tuesday morning August 25th, 2020 around 9:00 am, the personnel of the detective department arrested a man with the initials D.C.M .J in the area of cay-Hill.

An arrest warrant was issued for the suspect in connection with ill-treatment that took place at the beginning of the month.

After being arrested the suspect was brought over to the Philipsburg police station where he is being held for questioning.

The Deadline to collect confiscated vehicles has now passed

The Sint Maarten Police Force has officially closed the period for persons to collect previously confiscated vehicles and scooters.

The vehicles and scooters have been parked at the Philipsburg station for some time and persons were allotted a lengthy period to be able to collect.

Several owners person made use of the opportunity and were able to reclaim their property. However, a large number of motor vehicles still remain unclaimed.

Today, Tuesday, August 25, 2020, was the last date for persons to be able to do so. Now that date has passed, there will be no more collection opportunities. Vehicles that were not retrieved are now considered abandoned and will be cleared from the station in order to continue to prepare for the upcoming active 2020 hurricane season.

Police investigating a robbery that took place on Monday evening

The Sint Maarten Police Force was kept busy yesterday, August 24th, 2020 with an armed robbery of an individual in the Cay Hill area as well as an attempted robbery on a lottery booth on the L.B Scott Road.

The robbery took place in the Cay Hill area at around 4:00 pm in the vicinity of Kooyman is what the victim explained to the officers on the scene. According to the information received, two young men dressed in all black with hooded jackets, and brandishing a firearm robbed her of her cell phone.

The robbers fled on foot in an unknown direction after taking the victims’ belongings.

At about 8:00 pm on that same evening, the police were called to an attempted armed robbery that took place on the on a lottery booth on the L.B Scott road. According to the information gathered, two young men also dressed in black clothing entered the establishment armed with handguns and attempt to rob the cashier. During the attempt, one of the suspects injured a customer by hitting him on his head with his weapon. The suspect did not manage to get any money from the cashier. The Special Unit Robbery is busy investigating these two cases.