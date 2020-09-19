Tin 15 persona mas ku a tèst positivo pa Covid-19. Riba 19 di sèptèmber 2020 tin 26 kaso aktivo di Covid-19 na Boneiru. E situashon ta preokupante durante gezaghèber lo komuniká ku komunidat.

Bo tin keintura, doló di garganta òf kualke otro síntoma relatá na Covid-19 ? Keda bo kas i yama 0800-0800. Mantené e instrukshonnan di higiena. Kome salú, drumi sufisiente i move regular pa hisa bo resistensia. Kuida bo mes i esnan rondó di bo.

#PreveníCorona #coronaBonaire #coronaBoneiru

Persbericht

Er zijn nog 15 personen positief getest op Covid-19. Op 19 september 2020 zijn er 26 actieve gevallen van Covid-19 op Bonaire. De situatie is zorgelijk. Later op dag zal de gezaghebber meer informatie geven.

Heb je verhoging, keelpijn of andere klachten die wijzen op Covid-19? Blijf thuis en bel 0800-0800.

Houd je aan de hygiëne instructies. Eet gezond, blijf in beweging en slaap voldoende. Zorg goed voor jezelf en de mensen om je heen.

#PreveníCorona #coronaBonaire #coronaBoneiru

Press Release

There 15 more cases of Covid-19 on Bonaire. On September 19, 2020 there are 26 active cases of Covid-19 on Bonaire. The situation is serious. During the day the Lieutenant Governor will come with more information.

Call 0800-0800 if you have any symptoms related to Covid-19.

Maintain the hygiene instructions to prevent contamination with the coronavirus. Protect yourself and the ones around you.

#PreveníCorona #coronaBonaire #coronaBoneiru