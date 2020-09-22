NOTISIA NOTISIA POLISIAL 

SINTA MAARTEN POLICE: UPDATE: Missing teen returns home.

REDAKSHON 0 Comments

 

From:  Acting head of communication Department 

           Inspector E.S Josepha  

 

Philipsburg, september 22nd 2020

 

UPDATE: Missing teen returns home.

 

The Sint Maarten Police Force would officially like to inform everyone that Helen Valencia has returned home safely. 

 

The Youth and Morals department has spoken to the minor and as well as her parents regarding the consequences of leaving home without proper communication. 

 

 We would like to especially thank the community for the quick sharing of the post. Together we can always make a difference.

You May Also Like

Landsloterij a tuma e desishon pa posponé e siguiente loteria di brièchi

REDAKSHON 0

Minister. Di Eseñansa, Ciencia y Desaroyo Sostenibel Sr. Rudy Lampe Minister Lampe ta aclarea e carta manda pa directivanan di scol NIUN MOMENTO A SER PAPIA CU TA BAY CORTA DEN SALARIO DI MAESTRONAN

REDAKSHON 0

Video: Scooter ta dal den outo ora e tabata hasi maniobranan straño

REDAKSHON 0

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

error: Content is protected !!
%d bloggers like this: