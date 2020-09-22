SINTA MAARTEN POLICE: UPDATE: Missing teen returns home.

From: Acting head of communication Department

Inspector E.S Josepha

Philipsburg, september 22nd 2020

UPDATE: Missing teen returns home.

The Sint Maarten Police Force would officially like to inform everyone that Helen Valencia has returned home safely.

The Youth and Morals department has spoken to the minor and as well as her parents regarding the consequences of leaving home without proper communication.

We would like to especially thank the community for the quick sharing of the post. Together we can always make a difference.