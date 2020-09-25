Er zijn 5 nieuwe positieve gevallen van Covid-19. / Tin 5 kaso covid bini aserka. / There are  5 additional positive cases of covid.

Er zijn 5 nieuwe positieve gevallen van Covid-19.

Op 25 september 2020 zijn er 56 actieve gevallen van Covid-19 op Bonaire. 15 personen zijn hersteld en 4 personen zijn opgenomen in het ziekenhuis. De positief geteste mensen zijn geïnformeerd en in isolatie.

Een Covid-19 ziekenhuisopname betekent niet automatisch opvang op de special care en/of gebruik van één van de 7 voor Covid-19 beschikbare beademingsapparaat. Het komt voor dat mensen zorg en medicatie nodig hebben die niet in de thuissituatie gegeven kan worden. Dit gebeurt soms ook bij niet Covid-19 gerelateerde ziektebeelden.

Heb je verhoging, keelpijn of andere klachten die wijzen op Covid-19? Blijf thuis en bel 0800-0800. Houd je aan de hygiëne instructies. Eet gezond, blijf in beweging en slaap voldoende. Zorg goed voor jezelf en de mensen om je heen.

Tin 5 kaso covid bini aserka.

Riba 25 di sèptèmber tin 56 kaso aktivo di Covid-19 na Boneiru. 15 persona a rekuperá I 4 persona ta interná den hòspital.

E personanan ta informá i ta den isolashon.

Un hòspitalisashon relatá na covid no ta nifiká ku outomátikamente ta bai kuido intensivo i/òf ku ta hasi uzo di un di e 7 aparatonan respiratorio optenibel pa covid. Por sosodé ku personanan mester di kuido i medikamentu ku no por duna den un situashon na kas. Esaki por ta e kaso tambe ku malesa ku no ta relatá na covid.

Bo tin keintura, doló di garganta òf kualke otro síntoma relatá na Covid-19 ? Keda bo kas i yama 0800-0800. Mantené e instrukshonnan di higiena. Kome salú, drumi sufisiente i move regular pa hisa bo resistensia. Kuida bo mes i esnan rondó di bo.

There are 5 additional positive cases of covid.

On September 25th there are 56 active cases of Covid-19 on Bonaire. 15 persons have recovered and 4 persons have been admitted to hospital. The people who tested positive are informed and in isolation.

A covid related hospitalization does not automatically mean admission to the special care unit and/or use of one of the 7 respiration facilities that are available for covid. It occurs that people need care and medication that cannot be provided at home. This sometimes also happens in cases of non-covid-related illnesses.

Call 0800-0800 if you have any symptoms related to Covid-19.

Maintain the hygiene instructions to prevent contamination with the coronavirus. Protect yourself and the ones around you.

