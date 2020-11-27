From: Acting head of communication Department

Inspector E.S Josepha

Philipsburg, November 27th 2020

Car use in early morning robbery located, community assistance needed to locate suspects.

The Sint Maarten Police Force detectives are investigating a robbery that took place early this morning, Friday, November 27th, 2020 at approximately 8:55 am, in the vicinity of Wellington road.

According to the store employees, who provided a statement to the officer on the scene, two men dressed in black clothing wearing face masks entered the supermarket brandishing a firearm and a hammer. The perpetrators demanded an undisclosed amount of cash from the cashier and then fled the scene in the direction of Cay bay. The suspects left in a white KIA with the license plate M-1204.

A search was carried out in the Cole bay and Cay bay area by the patrols. Officers were able to locate the vehicle used during the robbery, abandoned in Cay bay. The car was confiscated pending further investigation.

The Detective Department investigating this armed robbery case is asking anyone who may have any information regarding the robbery to contact the Sint Maarten Police Force at +1 721- 542 22 22 ext. 204 or 205. Persons can also use the anonymous tip-line by dialing 9300 or send a message to our Facebook page. (Police Force of Sint Maarten – Korps Politie Sint Maarten)

The Police Force is asking the community of Sint Maarten and businesses to remain vigilant during this period.