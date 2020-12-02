GOBIERNU NOTISIA 

Un persona mas a test positivo pa Covid-19.

Riba 2 di desèmber 2020 tin 3 kaso aktivo di Covid-19 na Boneiru.
Tin 139 persona ku a rekuperá i no tin ningun persona hospitalisá pa motibu di Covid-19.

Bo tin keintura, doló di garganta òf kualke otro síntoma relatá na Covid-19? Keda bo kas i yama 0800-0800.

Mantené e instrukshonnan di higiena. Kome salú, drumi sufisiente i move regular pa hisa bo resistensia. Kuida bo mes i esnan rondó di bo.

#PreveníCorona #coronaBonaire #coronaBoneiru

 

Nog één persoon is positief getest op Covid-19.

Op 2 december 2020 zijn er 3 actieve gevallen van Covid-19 op Bonaire.
139 personen zijn hersteld en er zijn geen ziekenhuisopnamen.

Heb je verhoging, keelpijn of andere klachten die wijzen op Covid-19? Blijf thuis en bel 0800-0800.

Houd je aan de hygiëne instructies. Eet gezond, blijf in beweging en slaap voldoende. Zorg goed voor jezelf en de mensen om je heen.

#PreveníCorona #coronaBonaire #coronaBoneiru

 

One person tested positive for Covid-19.

On December 2, 2020 there are 3 active cases of Covid-19 on Bonaire.
139 persons have recovered and no people are admitted in hospital due to Covid.

Do you have a fever, sore throat or other complaints related to Covid-19? Stay at home and call 0800-0800.

Maintain the hygiene instructions. Eat healthy, exercise and get enough sleep. Take care of yourself and the people around you.

#PreveníCorona #coronaBonaire #coronaBoneiru

