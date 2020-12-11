Gobièrnu i sektor turístiko huntu ke logra yega na re-adaptashon di konseho di biahe pa Kòrsou

Willemstad – Gobièrnu di Kòrsou ta konsiente ku e konseho di biahe negativo ku Gobièrnu di Hulanda a duna pa Kòrsou, tin un impakto bastante grandi riba nos sektor di turismo i hospitalidat. Ta trata aki di un sektor kaminda miles di hende den nos pais ta empleá, sea dirèkt den hotèl i apartamentonan, òf tambe relatá na vários servisio i produkto turístiko indirekto ku nos ta brinda e sektor i bishitantenan di nos pais.

Pa e motibu aki, Gobiernu tin total komprenshon pa e reakshonnan ku e desishon di Hulanda ta trese kuné. Sinembargo, komo pais i komo komunidat nos mester enfoká nos energia na e momentunan aki riba rekuperashon i huntu pone man na obra pa kambia e desishon di Hulanda.

Pa Kòrsou por kambia e desishon di Hulanda i bini bèk den kódigo hel komo konseho di biahe, riba término kòrtiku, ta rekerí lo siguiente:

Na promé lugá, baha e kantidat di kontagio di COVID-19. Ta trata aki spesífikamente ku nos mester baha e kantidat di kasonan nobo positivo pa dia. Un di e motibunan prinsipal ku a kondusí na e desishon di Hulanda tabata e echo ku e kantidat di kasonan positivo diario a subi konsiderablemente den e último dos simannan.

Huntu ku esaki, nos lo mester ban enfoká pa renforsá mihó siguimentu di e instrukshonnan di higiena i otro medidanan ku a keda instituí ku e meta pa baha e kantidat di kontagio aki. Aparte di e kantidat di kontagio aktual, Hulanda ta konsiderá tambe kua ta e medidanan ku e pais a tuma pa bringa e oumento den kontagionan i kon komunidat ta reakshoná riba esakinan.

Meskos ku otro pais i isla den nos region (por ehèmpel Boneiru) nos tin ku mustra ku nos por tin resultadonan faborabel den e lucha kontra Covid-19. Hulanda ta wak i kompará esaki ku nos situashon lokal.

Ménos importante den konsiderashon di e konseho di biahe, ta e kantidat total di kasonan aktivo. Esaki, semper miéntras nos por manehá e kantidat di persona ku mester keda hospitalisá denter di nos kapasidat regular, i tambe limitá e kantidat di hende ku ta fayesé pa motibu di COVID-19.

Huntu ku e sektor di turismo, Gobièrnu ta hasi un apelashon na tur suidadano pa nos ataká i manehá e vírùs aki pa evitá ku nos pais ta keda destabilisá ekonomikamente. E situashon aki por kondusí ku hopi hende pareu ta pèrdè trabou òf bira malu, i esaki nos no ke. Esaki lo tin un impakto sosial hopi grandi i tambe su efekto riba término largu riba nos salubridat públiko. Ta un situashon kaminda ku lo kousa ku nos lo sinti e posibel efektonan di e krísis ekonómiko sigur den a añanan benidero, meskos ku ya nos por tuma nota di e efektonan sikológiko serka personanan den nos komunidat ku ta sufri di problemanan ku nan salubridat emoshonal i mental.

Netamente pa evitá e efektonan aki, Gobièrnu i sektor turístiko ta keda reiterá e mensahe sentral: Keda bo kas! Si ta posíbel, traha fo’i kas. Sali solamente pa hasi kompras nesesario òf regla kosnan urgente. Fuera di esei: Keda bo kas! No pensa ku abo no ta kore riesgo. Kuida bo mes na trabou tambe.

Djaluna 14 di desèmber, Gobièrnu di Kòrsou ta evaluá si e medidanan ku a keda implementá dia 1 di desèmber último tabata sufisiente pa baha e kantidat grandi di kasonan positivo pa dia òf si mester intensifiká esakinan. E eskoho ei ta dependé di e komportashon di kada un di nos. Hasi’e pa bo mes, bo sernan kerí i nos país. Pa nos por gosa di un fin di aña relativamente normal i pa pronto nos por mira mas turista atrobe na Kòrsou.

De overheid en de toeristische sector willen samen tot een aanpassing van het reisadvies voor Curaçao komen

WILLEMSTAD – De Curaçaose overheid is zich ervan bewust dat het negatieve reisadvies dat de Nederlandse overheid voor Curaçao gegeven heeft een behoorlijk grote impact heeft op onze toeristische sector. Het gaat hier om een sector waarin duizenden mensen in ons land werken, hetzij direct in hotels en appartementen, hetzij indirect gerelateerd aan verschillende toeristische producten en diensten die aan de sector en bezoekers aan ons land geboden worden.

De overheid heeft daarom volledig begrip voor de reacties die het Nederlandse besluit veroorzaakt heeft. We moeten echter, als land en als gemeenschap onze energie op dit moment focussen op herstel en de handen ineenslaan om het besluit van Nederland te wijzigen.

Om het besluit van Nederland te veranderen en terug te gaan naar code geel als reisadvies op korte termijn, is het volgende noodzakelijk:

In de eerste plaats moet het aantal besmettingen met Covid-19 omlaag. Hierbij gaat het er specifiek om dat het aantal nieuwe positieve gevallen per dag moet minderen. Één van de belangrijkste redenen die geleid heeft tot het besluit van Nederland was het feit dat het dagelijkse aantal positieve gevallen in de afgelopen twee weken aanzienlijk gestegen is.

Hieraan gepaard moeten we onze focus richten op het verbeteren van de opvolging van de hygiënische en andere maatregelen die ingesteld zijn met als doel dit aantal besmettingen te verlagen. Naast het aantal huidige besmettingen kijkt Nederland ook wat de maatregelen zijn die het land neemt om de stijging in de besmettingen te bestrijden en hoe de gemeenschap hierop reageert.

Net als andere landen en eilanden in de regio (bijvoorbeeld Bonaire) moeten we aantonen dat we de gewenste resultaten kunnen bereiken in de strijd tegen Covid-19. Nederland bekijkt dit en zet dit af tegen de lokale situatie.

Minder belangrijk in de overweging voor een reisadvies is het totale aantal actieve gevallen. Hierin moeten we blijven zorgen dat het aantal mensen dat opgenomen wordt in het ziekenhuis beheersbaar is binnen onze reguliere capaciteit en dat het aantal mensen dat overlijdt aan Covid-19 zo laag mogelijk blijft.

Samen met de toeristische sector, doet de Curaçaose overheid een oproep aan alle burgers om dit virus te bestrijden en te beheersen om te voorkomen dat ons land economisch gedestabiliseerd blijft. Deze situatie kan ertoe leiden dat veel mensen gelijktijdig hun baan verliezen of ziek worden, en dat willen we niet. Dat zal een heel grote sociale impact hebben met daarnaast effecten op de lange termijn op de volksgezondheid. Het is een situatie die ertoe zal leiden dat we de effecten van de economische crisis zeker in de komende jaren nog zullen voelen, net zoals we de psychologische effecten nu al opmerken bij personen in onze samenleving die lijden aan problemen met hun emotionele en mentale gezondheid.

Precies om die effecten te vermijden blijven de overheid en de toeristische sector de centrale boodschap herhalen: Blijf thuis! Werk thuis waar mogelijk. Ga alleen naar buiten om noodzakelijke inkopen te doen of urgente zaken te regelen. De basis moet zijn: Blijf thuis! Denk niet dat jij geen risico loopt. Zorg ook op je werk voor bescherming.

Op maandag 14 december evalueert de overheid of de maatregelen die op 1 december jongstleden zijn ingevoerd voldoende zijn om de grote hoeveelheid positieve gevallen per dag te verlagen of dat deze geïntensiveerd moeten worden. Die keuze hangt af van de inzet van ieder van ons. Doe het voor jezelf, je geliefden en ons land. Zodat we van een relatief normale jaarwisseling kunnen genieten en snel weer meer toeristen op Curaçao kunnen zien.

The government and the tourism sector want to collaborate in adjusting the travel advice for Curaçao

WILLEMSTAD – The Curaçao government is aware that the negative travel advice that the Dutch government has given for Curaçao has a significant impact on our tourism sector. In fact, the tourism sector employs thousands of people. One part is directly active in hotels and apartments, while the other part is indirectly involved in various tourism products and services offered to the sector and visitors to our country.

Therefore, the government fully understands the reactions to the decision of the Netherlands. However, as a country and as a community, we need to focus our energies on recovery right now and join forces to change this decision.

To change the decision of the Netherlands and go back to code yellow as short-term travel advice, the following is necessary:

Firstly, the number of COVID-19 infections must be reduced. Specifically, this involves reducing the number of new positive cases per day. One of the main reasons that led to the decision of the Netherlands was the fact that the daily number of positive cases has increased significantly in the past two weeks.

Along with this, we must focus on improving the follow-up of the hygiene and other measures that have been put in place with the aim of reducing the number of infections. In addition to the number of current infections, the Netherlands is also looking at what measures the country is taking to combat the increase in infections and how the community reacts to this.

Similar to other countries and islands in the region (e.g., Bonaire), we must demonstrate that we can achieve the desired results in the fight against COVID-19. The Netherlands will look at this and compare it with the local situation.

Less important in the consideration for travel advice is the total number of active cases. In this, we must continue to ensure that the number of people admitted to hospital is manageable within our regular capacity and that the number of people who die from COVID-19 remains as low as possible.

Together with the tourism sector, the Curaçao government is calling on all citizens to combat and control this virus to prevent our country from remaining economically destabilized. This situation can cause many people to lose their jobs or become ill at the same time, and we don’t want that. This will have a major social impact with long-term effects on public health. It is a situation that will ensure that we will continue to feel the effects of the economic crisis in the years to come, just as we are already seeing the psychological effects in individuals in our society who suffer from problems with their emotional and mental health.

Precisely to avoid these effects, the government and the tourism sector keep repeating the central message: Stay home! Work from home whenever possible. Only go outside to make essential purchases or to arrange urgent matters. The basis must be: Stay home! Don’t think you are not at risk. Also provide protection at work.

On Monday, December 14, the government will evaluate whether the measures introduced on December 1 last are sufficient to reduce the large number of positive cases per day or whether these should be intensified. That choice depends on the commitment of each of us. Do it for yourself, your loved ones and our country. So that we can enjoy a relatively normal turn of the year and quickly see more tourists on Curaçao again.