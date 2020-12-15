SELEBRASHON PA E MUCHANAN DI FUNDASHON GUIA EDUKA I FORMA I FUNDASHON SENTRO PRE-ESKOLAR TERA KORA ENRIKESE PA CIBC FIRSTCARIBBEAN

Willemstad – E muchanan ku ta keda den kasnan di Fundashon Guia Eduká i Forma i e muchanan ku ta bishitá Sentro Pre Eskolar Tera Kòrá lo tin un Pasku algu mas speshal e aña aki.

Ámbos instituto resientemente a risibí fondo di CIBC FirstCaribbean ku lo bai pa hasi nan selebrashon di Pasku ku e muchanan un realidat.

Gerensia i staf di e banko a disidí di no organisá nan selebrashon di Pasku di tur aña i hasi un donashon di un parti di e fondo pa organisá e evento aki na kousanan ku bal sostené. Fundashon Guia Eduká i Forma i Sentro Pre Eskolar Tera Kòrá a keda skohé komo esnan ku lo risibí e regalo speshal aki pa e fin di aña aki.

“Nos ta kontentu di por enrikesé e selebrashon di Pasku di e muchanan aki. E temporada ku nos ta den ta karakterisá su mes komo un periodo pa kompartí i reafirmá nos kombibensia ku otro den nos komunidat. CIBC FirstCaribbean pa e motibu aki a disidí di usa parti di e fondonan ku normalmente nos ta usa pa selebrashon di Pasku pa nos empleadonan, pa enrikesé e selebrashon di e muchanan aki” Lysaira Ortela, Marketing Manager di CIBC FirstCaribbean a bisa.

Fundashon Guia Eduká i Forma tin alrededor di 100 mucha entre edat di 6 pa 18 aña ku ta biba den e kasnan Huize St. Jozef, Huize Rose Pelletier i Kas Bruder Pius. Sentro Pre-eskolar Tera Kòrá ta pèrkurá pa edukashon pre-eskolar pa 80 mucha durante di siman. Sentro Pre Eskolar Tera Kòrá tin mas di 30 aña ta duna edukashon na muchanan ku ta prepará pa drenta skol primario.

CHRISTMAS CELEBRATION OF FUNDASHON GUIA EDUKA I FORMA AND FUNDASHON SENTRO PRE ESKOLAR TERA KORA KIDS ENRICHED BY CIBC FIRSTCARIBBEAN

Willemstad – The kids that live in the foster homes of Fundashon Guia Eduka i Forma and those youngsters who visit Sentro Pre Eskolar Tera Kora will have an extra special Christmas this year.

Both institutions recently received funds from CIBC FirstCaribbean which will go toward making this year’s Christmas celebrations for the children a reality.

Management and staff of the bank decided to forgo the usual annual Christmas party and donate a portion of the funds used for the event toward worthwhile causes instead. Fundashon Guia Eduka i Forma and Sentro Pre Eskolar Tera Kora were chosen as the recipients of this extra-special end of year gift.

“We are glad we can share and enrich this year’s Christmas celebration of these kids. The season we are in is all about sharing and reaffirming our bond as a community. CIBC FirstCaribbean therefore decided to use a part of what we would normally use to thank our employees, to enrich the celebration for these kids” Lysaira Ortela, Marketing Manager of CIBC FirstCaribbean said.

Fundashon Guia Eduka i Forma has around 100 children ranging from ages 6 to 18 years living in their foster homes at Huize St. Jozef, Huize Rose Pelletier and Kas Bruder Pius. Kresh Tera Kora provides for pre-school education to more than 80 students during the week. Sentro Pre Eskolar Tera Kora has for more than 30 years provide education to youngsters preparing to enter primary schools.