SINT MAARTEN POLICE:  No more stamping of documents for vehicle Export until 2021

From: Acting head of communication Department

Inspector E.S Josepha

Philipsburg, December 17th 2020

No more stamping of documents for vehicle Export until 2021

The traffic department of (KPSM) is her by informing the community of St. Maarten that there won’t be any more stamping of documents for vehicles that needs to be exported during the upcoming holiday season.

Stamping and inspection will take place up to and on Wednesday 23 December 2020. The traffic department will start its document verification, vehicle inspection and stamping, again on Wednesday 06 January 2020.

Public is being reminded that Traffic Department will be working by appointment only. They can be reached by e-mail: traffic@policesxm.sx and by telephone number 542 22 22, with extensions 241/ 239.

Services handled by the Traffic Department include but are not limited to: the export of motor vehicles, hit and run (driving-on after a collision), inspection of vehicles at events and in traffic accidents, for interviewing witnesses and suspects as well as going to the site in the case of ore serious road accidents.

Steps for the export of motor vehicles:

1.Persons must send an e-mail with the following documents attached to: traffic@policesxm.sx,:

Bill of Sale or proof of ownership

Inspection card (old/expired) of intended vehicle

Proof of insurance of intended vehicle (if insured)

Copy of identification card of the seller of the vehicle

Copy of identification card of the purchaser of the vehicle

A letter stating that said vehicle will be exported or that the vehicle will be registered in Saint Martin.

2.The applicant shall receive a reply from the Traffic Department within 3 working days by email, with a scheduled appointment for the control of the motor vehicle.

3.This appointment schedule always takes place on Wednesday mornings at the Simpson Bay Police Station, excluding Public holidays.

4.On the day of the appointment, you will report to Simpson Bay police station, with the motor vehicle to be exported, for the inspection and the following documents:

A letter stating that the vehicle will be exported or that the vehicle will be registered in Saint Martin.

Two stamps worth Naf. 5,-

Once everything is checked and found to be in good order, you will be given the stamped documents on the same day as the inspection.

Please note when coming to your scheduled appointment it is mandatory to have on a mask or you will not be attended to.