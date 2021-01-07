20210107 – Cijfers Covid-19

Boneiru tin awe 82 persona ku tin Covid-19. Pa baha e sifra di kontagio ta importante pa mantené e reglanan di higiena, manera tene 1,5 meter distansia i laba man ku awa i habon pa evitá kontagio ku e vírùs di corona.

Hasi un tèst si bo tin keho. Por dura promé bo haña resultado. Importante ta pa keda warda den karentena. No sali pa bo no kontagiá otro persona.

Di e 35 hendenan ku a tèst pa Covid-19, 5 a resultá di ta positivo.

Riba 7 di yanüari tin 82 kaso aktivo di Covid-19 na Boneiru.

Tin 169 persona ku a rekuperá i tin 1 persona hospitalisá pa motibu di Covid-19.

Bo tin keintura, doló di garganta òf kualke otro síntoma relatá na Covid-19? Keda bo kas i yama 0800-0800.

Mantené e instrukshonnan di higiena. Kome salú, drumi sufisiente i move regular pa hisa bo resistensia. Kuida bo mes i esnan rondó di bo.

#PreveníCorona #coronaBonaire #coronaBoneiru

Bonaire noteert vandaag 82mensen met Covid-19. Om het aantal besmettingen omlaag te krijgen is het belangrijk om je te houden aan de instructies, zoals 1.5 meter afstand houden en handen wassen om besmetting met het coronavirus te voorkomen.

Heb je klachten laat je testen. Het kan zijn dat door de vele testen het even wat langer duurt voor dat de uitslag bekend is. Belangrijk is om het resultaat thuis in quarantaine af te wachten. Ga niet de straat op omdat je anderen kan besmetten.

Onder de 35 geteste mensen zijn er 5 positieve gevallen van Covid-19 ontdekt.

Op 7 januari telt Bonaire 82 actieve gevallen van Covid-19.

169 personen zijn hersteld en er is 1 ziekenhuisopname door Covid-19.

Heb je verhoging, keelpijn of andere klachten die wijzen op Covid-19? Blijf thuis en bel 0800-0800.

Houd je aan de hygiëne instructies. Eet gezond, blijf in beweging en slaap voldoende. Zorg goed voor jezelf en de mensen om je heen.

#PreveníCorona #coronaBonaire #coronaBoneiru

Bonaire has today 82 active cases of Covid-19. To bring these numbers down it’s important to maintain the hygiene instructions, as keep 1.5 meter distance and wash your hands with water and soap regularly to prevent infection with the Coronavirus.

Take a test if you feel sick. It can take a while before you get the result. It’s important to wait the result in quarantine. Do not go outside before you get your result because you can infect other people.

5 of the 35 persons who got tested for Covid-19 got a positive result.

On January 7, Bonaire has 82 active cases of Covid-19.

169 persons have recovered and 1 person is admitted in the hospital due to Covid-19.

Do you have a fever, sore throat or other complaints related to Covid-19? Stay at home and call 0800-0800.

Maintain the hygiene instructions. Eat healthy, exercise and get enough sleep. Take care of yourself and the people around you.

#PreveníCorona #coronaBonaire #coronaBoneiru

Saludos Kordial | Met vriendelijke groet | Best regards,