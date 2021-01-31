Government of Sint Maarten

** 10 COVID-19 recoveries today **

As of January 30th, there were six (6) persons who tested positive for COVID-19; however ten (10) persons have recovered; bringing the total active cases to one hundred and fifty eight (158). The total number of confirmed cases is now one thousand eight hundred and fifty three (1853).

The Collective Prevention Services (CPS) are monitoring one hundred and fifty six (156) people in home isolation. Two (2) patients remains hospitalized at the St. Maarten Medical Center. The total number of deaths due to COVID-19 remains at twenty seven (27).

The number of people recovered since the first case surfaced on St. Maarten has increased to one thousand six hundred and sixty eight (1668). Two hundred and seventy (270) people are in quarantine based on contact tracing investigations carried out by CPS.

The Ministry of Public Health, Social Development and Labour (VSA) Airport Health Team in collaboration with Health Care Laboratory Sint Maarten (HCLS) have tested 2336 travelers arriving at the Princess Juliana International Airport (PJIA), while CPS tested 13, 533 people throughout the community. As the numbers continue to fluctuate, CPS will continue to actively execute its contact tracing measures.

Make your health a priority and continue to wear a mask, practice 2-meters social distancing, sanitize and wash your hands frequently and be cautious of large gathering’s.