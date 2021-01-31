NOTISIA NOTISIA POLISIAL 

Officer arrested at the SMMC

REDAKSHON 0 Comments

 

From:  Acting head of Communication Department 

           Inspector E.S. Josepha  

 

Philipsburg, January 30st  2021

 

Officer arrested at the SMMC

 

Members of the Detective Department of KPSM, together with the Federal Detectives, are currently investigating an incident that took place at Sint Maarten Medical Center in Cay hill, whereby a police officer was involved.  

 

After having consulted with the prosecutor it was decided to arrest the officer Q.N.A. for destruction of property, for damages done at the Sint Maarten Medical center .

 

The Chief of police requested the Department  of Internal Affairs  to immediately launch a disciplinary into the incident that took place at Sint Maarten Medical Center. No further information will be given at this time.

 

 

 

