Pronóstiko di tempu pa Kòrsou i bisindario bálido te djabièrnè mainta 06:00 o.l., 12 di febrüari 2021.
|Djaweps
|Djabièrnè
|Djasabra
|Djadumingu
|Djaluna
|
áwaseru aislá
|
áwaseru aislá
|
áwaseru plamá
|
áwaseru plamá
|
parsialmente nublá
|Rain probability:
|20%
|20%
|60%
|40%
|0%
|High:
|29ºC / 84ºF
|30ºC / 86ºF
|28ºC / 82ºF
|30ºC / 86ºF
|30ºC / 86ºF
|Low:
|25ºC / 77ºF
|25ºC / 77ºF
|24ºC / 75ºF
|24ºC / 75ºF
|25ºC / 77ºF
|Sunrise time:
|06:59
|06:58
|06:58
|06:58
|06:57
|Sunset time:
|18:41
|18:42
|18:42
|18:42
|18:43
|Wave heigth (meters):
|1 – 1.5
|1 – 1.5
|1.5 – 2.0
|1.5 – 2.0
|1 – 1.5
Pronóstiko
Pronóstiko di tempu pa Kòrsou i bisindario bálido te djabièrnè mainta 06:00 o.l., 12 di febrüari 2021.
Kompilá: djaweps 11 di febrüari 2021, 05:00 o.l. (09:00 UTC).
Tempu: Por lo general parsialmente nublá ku chèns pa áwaseru.
Temperatura máksimo lo alkansá 29ºC i temperatura mínimo 24ºC.
Solo ta sali 06:59 i ta baha 18:41 o.l.
Bientu: Generalmente ost i moderá te bastante fuerte; forsa 4 te 5 (20 te 39 km/ora, 11 te 21 nudo). Prinsipalmente den áwaseru, de bes en kuando fuerte den ráfaga; forsa 6 (40 te 50 km/h, 22 te 27 nudo).
Situashon general: E tempu lo sigui faborabel pa desaroyo di nubianan i ku áwaseru. Mas aleu, bientu lo mantené un forsa moderá pa despues esaki bira mas fuerte, aserkando fin di siman.
Kondishon di laman: Moderá ku olanan entre 1 i 1.5 meter (2 i 5 pia).
Fenómeno spesial: Ningun.
Perspektiva te djasabra mainta: Parsialmente te hopi nublá ku algun áwaseru. Bientu lo ta de bes en kuando fuerte.
Meteorólogo: Vrutaal / Coffie.
