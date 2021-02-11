NOTISIA PRONOSTIKO DI TEMPU 

Pronóstiko di tempu pa Kòrsou i bisindario bálido te djabièrnè mainta 06:00 o.l., 12 di febrüari 2021.

Djaweps Djabièrnè Djasabra Djadumingu Djaluna

áwaseru aislá
áwaseru aislá
áwaseru plamá
áwaseru plamá
parsialmente nublá
Rain probability: 20% 20% 60% 40% 0%
High: 29ºC / 84ºF 30ºC / 86ºF 28ºC / 82ºF 30ºC / 86ºF 30ºC / 86ºF
Low: 25ºC / 77ºF 25ºC / 77ºF 24ºC / 75ºF 24ºC / 75ºF 25ºC / 77ºF
Sunrise time: 06:59 06:58 06:58 06:58 06:57
Sunset time: 18:41 18:42 18:42 18:42 18:43
Wave heigth (meters): 1 – 1.5 1 – 1.5 1.5 – 2.0 1.5 – 2.0 1 – 1.5

 

Pronóstiko

Kompilá: djaweps 11 di febrüari 2021, 05:00 o.l. (09:00 UTC).

Tempu: Por lo general parsialmente nublá ku chèns pa áwaseru.

Temperatura máksimo lo alkansá 29ºC i temperatura mínimo 24ºC.
Solo ta sali 06:59 i ta baha 18:41 o.l.

Bientu: Generalmente ost i moderá te bastante fuerte; forsa 4 te 5 (20 te 39 km/ora, 11 te 21 nudo). Prinsipalmente den áwaseru, de bes en kuando fuerte den ráfaga; forsa 6 (40 te 50 km/h, 22 te 27 nudo).

Situashon general: E tempu lo sigui faborabel pa desaroyo di nubianan i ku áwaseru. Mas aleu, bientu lo mantené un forsa moderá pa despues esaki bira mas fuerte, aserkando fin di siman.

Kondishon di laman: Moderá ku olanan entre 1 i 1.5 meter (2 i 5 pia).

Fenómeno spesial: Ningun.

Perspektiva te djasabra mainta: Parsialmente te hopi nublá ku algun áwaseru. Bientu lo ta de bes en kuando fuerte.

Meteorólogo: Vrutaal / Coffie.

 

