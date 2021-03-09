NOTISIA PRONOSTIKO DI TEMPU 

Pronóstiko di tempu pa Kòrsou i bisindario bálido te djarason mainta 06:00 o.l., 10 di mart 2021.

Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday

Isolated Showers
Isolated Showers
Isolated Showers
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy
Rain probability: 40% 20% 20% 0% 0%
High: 29ºC / 84ºF 30ºC / 86ºF 30ºC / 86ºF 30ºC / 86ºF 30ºC / 86ºF
Low: 24ºC / 75ºF 24ºC / 75ºF 24ºC / 75ºF 25ºC / 77ºF 25ºC / 77ºF
Sunrise time: 06:46 06:46 06:45 06:45 06:44
Sunset time: 18:46 18:46 18:46 18:46 18:46
Wave heigth (meters): 1 – 1.5 1 – 1.5 1 – 1.5 1 – 1.5 1 – 1.5

 

Pronóstiko

Pronóstiko di tempu pa Kòrsou i bisindario bálido te djarason mainta 06:00 o.l., 10 di mart 2021.
Kompilá: djamars 9 di mart 2021, 05:00 o.l. (09:00 UTC).

Tempu: Por lo general shelu ta parsialmente nublá ku chèns pa un áwaseru pasahero.

Temperatura máksimo lo alkansá 30ºC i temperatura mínimo 25ºC.
Solo ta sali 06:47 i ta baha 18:46 o.l.

Bientu: Generalmente ost i por lo general moderá; forsa 3 te 4 (12 te 30 km/ora, 7 te 16 nudo). De bes en kuando basta fuerte; forsa 5 (31 te 39 km/ora, 17 te 21 nudo).

Situashon general: Ekstenshon di un preshon haltu riba Osean Atlántiko lo influensia e tempu riba parti oriental di Laman Karibe, di manera tambe ku e fluho di bientu lo ta por lo general moderá. No opstante esaki nubianan lo por oumentá temporalmente riba nos region, for di kual por kai un áwaseru lokal.

Kondishon di laman: Moderá ku olanan entre 1 i 1.5 meter (3 i 6 pia).

Fenómeno spesial: Ningun.

Perspektiva te djaweps mainta: Por lo general shelu ta parsialmente nublá.

Meteorólogo: Luciano.

 

