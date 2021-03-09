Pronóstiko di tempu pa Kòrsou i bisindario bálido te djarason mainta 06:00 o.l., 10 di mart 2021.
|Tuesday
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Saturday
|
Isolated Showers
|
Isolated Showers
|
Isolated Showers
|
Partly Cloudy
|
Partly Cloudy
|Rain probability:
|40%
|20%
|20%
|0%
|0%
|High:
|29ºC / 84ºF
|30ºC / 86ºF
|30ºC / 86ºF
|30ºC / 86ºF
|30ºC / 86ºF
|Low:
|24ºC / 75ºF
|24ºC / 75ºF
|24ºC / 75ºF
|25ºC / 77ºF
|25ºC / 77ºF
|Sunrise time:
|06:46
|06:46
|06:45
|06:45
|06:44
|Sunset time:
|18:46
|18:46
|18:46
|18:46
|18:46
|Wave heigth (meters):
|1 – 1.5
|1 – 1.5
|1 – 1.5
|1 – 1.5
|1 – 1.5
Pronóstiko
Kompilá: djamars 9 di mart 2021, 05:00 o.l. (09:00 UTC).
Tempu: Por lo general shelu ta parsialmente nublá ku chèns pa un áwaseru pasahero.
Temperatura máksimo lo alkansá 30ºC i temperatura mínimo 25ºC.
Solo ta sali 06:47 i ta baha 18:46 o.l.
Bientu: Generalmente ost i por lo general moderá; forsa 3 te 4 (12 te 30 km/ora, 7 te 16 nudo). De bes en kuando basta fuerte; forsa 5 (31 te 39 km/ora, 17 te 21 nudo).
Situashon general: Ekstenshon di un preshon haltu riba Osean Atlántiko lo influensia e tempu riba parti oriental di Laman Karibe, di manera tambe ku e fluho di bientu lo ta por lo general moderá. No opstante esaki nubianan lo por oumentá temporalmente riba nos region, for di kual por kai un áwaseru lokal.
Kondishon di laman: Moderá ku olanan entre 1 i 1.5 meter (3 i 6 pia).
Fenómeno spesial: Ningun.
Perspektiva te djaweps mainta: Por lo general shelu ta parsialmente nublá.
Meteorólogo: Luciano.
