KPSM officers graduate, class of 2015 (BPO-2)

Acting head of communication Department 

           Inspector E.S. Josepha  

                                                                                               May 7th 2021  

 

On Friday,  May 7, 2021, 15 police officers from the Class of 2015 attended their graduation ceremony held in front of the Police Head Quarters in Philipsburg. 

The graduation was attended to by His Excellency the Governor of Sint Maarten Drs. Eugene Holiday, Prime minister the Honorable Silveria Jacobs and the Minister of Justice the honorable  Anna Richardson,  Chief Prosecutor Mirjam Mol, government officials and department heads, representatives of several local associations and communities, colleagues, family members and friends.

 

Police Chief Carl John, the police management team and representatives from the Nederland’s Politie Academy (N.P.A.) proudly congratulated all of the graduates for their academic achievements and expressed sincere thanks to the family-members for the support they have given them while they were in training. 

 

KPSM continues to train its personnel to the highest level possible to give the foundation on which to build a carrier offering the highest level of professional police service. Two classes at this moment are presently going through the same intense training one of which will be doing their final exams end of this year.

 

