Police called to rule out foul play / Near drowning at Little Bay Beach / Scooter accident with a 3-year-old child

From: Acting head of communication Department

Inspector E.S Josepha

Philipsburg, July 18th 20201

Police called to rule out foul play



On Sunday morning, July 18, 2021 at about 9:30 a.m., Central Dispatch dispatched several patrols and the ambulance for an incident in Ebenezer. There, a man was found on the ground showing no signs of life.

Following an investigation conducted by the Police’s Forensic Department, it was determined that there was no foul play involved with his death and the victim appears to have taken him own life.

The Police Force expresses sympathy to the family and friends of the deceased.

Police understands that many people in the community are going through difficult times at the moment, from worry about jobs, money, health, and the profound feelings of helplessness that can trigger depression. When depression makes you feel suicidal, your problems do not seem temporary, and seem overwhelming and permanent. If you are going through difficult time, please reach out to your doctor, family, or friends or your community police officer who can guide you to the necessary help.

If you or someone you know maybe in need of professional assistance, contact the Mental Health Foundation via the crisis hotline at +1 721 520 5556.



Near drowning at Little Bay Beach



Central Dispatch received several calls on Sunday, July 18, around 11:30 about a possible drowning at Divi Little bay.

It later emerged that a woman suffered a complication while swimming that almost caused her to drown.

With the assistance of several persons at the scene, she was brought to brought ashore and first aid was administered while awaiting the ambulance. Paramedics stabilized the woman and took her to Sint Maarten Medical Center where she is still being treated.



Scooter accident with a 3-year-old child



Police are investigating an accident where a three-year-old child allegedly fell off a scooter.

According to ongoing investigation, it appeared that on Friday, July 16, at about 8:30pm, a mother and her child were at a restaurant in Dutch Quarter making some purchases.

Inexplicably, the child left the restaurant and hopped on a scooter together with a man who is an acquaintance of the mother. The scooter rider with the child on board was attempting to drive away when he lost control of the scooter and fell on the pavement along with the child. After, scooter rider jumped back on his scooter and drove away leaving the helpless child on the ground.

The child sustained scrapes on his hands, feet, and back of his head. He was treated by paramedics at the scene.

Police are searching for the scooter rider. The man is known by police and is urged to report to the police station as soon as possible.

Share on: WhatsApp

KOMPARTI E NOTISIA AKI VIA / Share the news WhatsApp





Tweet



Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...