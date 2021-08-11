.

Di dos periodo di ‘Alivio’ di Entidat Públiko Boneiru ta bai kuminsá

Pa di dos bia empresarionan i empleadonan (ku a haña retiro) por risibí un kompensashon pa nan gastunan nesesario di kas. E kompensashon ta pa e periodo di aprel te ku yüni 2021. E kompensashon ta minimal US$500,00 pa kas di famia pa luna. Den kalkulashon di e suma ta wak kiko e kas di famia falta pa luna pa por paga e gastunan nesesario di kas. Hasi petishon pa Alivio? Yena e formulario di petishon riba https://bonairegov.com/pa/habitante/alivio. Por hasi petishon for di 11 di ougùstùs 2021 te ku 31 di ougùstùs 2021.

Tur kondishon i informashon adishonal ta disponibel riba https://bonairegov.com/pa/habitante/alivio. Por entregá formularionan kompletamente yená i firmá, huntu ku e aneksonan nesesario via e-mail na alivio@bonairegov.com. Tambe por pasa di djaluna te ku djabièrnè di 08.00 or pa 11.00 or na ofisina di Komunidat i Kuido na Kaya Neerlandia 41 pa entregá esaki. Tene na kwenta ku no ta prosesá e petishon si e no ta kompleto.

Pa preguntanan urgente i ayudo ku aplikashon por tuma kontakto ku direktorado Komunidat i Kuido via 715 2211.

Tweede periode steunmaatregel ‘Alivio’ van het openbaar lichaam Bonaire

Voor de tweede keer kunnen ondernemers en particulieren op Bonaire een tegemoetkoming ontvangen voor hun noodzakelijke particuliere woonlasten. Het gaat deze keer over de periode april t/m juni 2021. De tegemoetkoming bedraagt minimaal US$500,00 per huishouden per maand. In de berekening van het bedrag wordt gekeken wat het huishouden per maand tekort komt om de noodzakelijke woonlasten te kunnen betalen. Alivio aanvragen? Vul het formulier in op https://bonairegov.com/inwoners/alivio. Aanvragen kunnen vanaf 11 augustus 2021 tot een met uiterlijk 31 augustus 2021 worden ingediend.

Alle voorwaarden en aanvullende informatie staan op https://bonairegov.com/inwoners/alivio. Volledig ingevulde en ondertekende aanvraagformulieren kunnen samen met de nodige per e-mail worden opgestuurd naar alivio@bonairegov.com. Het aanvraagformulier kan ook van maandag tot en met vrijdag tussen 8:00 en 11:00 uur op het kantoor van Samenleving en Zorg aan de Kaya Neerlandia 41 worden ingeleverd. Hou er rekening mee dat de aanvraag alleen in behandeling wordt genomen, als het volledig is.

Voor vragen en hulp bij het doen van de aanvraag kan contact opgenomen worden met de directie Samenleving en Zorg via 715 2211.

Second period of compensation ‘Alivio’ of the Public Entity Bonaire

For the second time, entrepreneurs and private individuals on Bonaire can receive a compensation for their essential private housing costs. This time it concerns the period April to June 2021. The compensation is at least US$500.00 per household per month. In calculating the amount, the focus will be on the shortfall in essential housing costs per month. Applying for Alivio? Fill in the application form on https://bonairegov.com/en/inwoners/alivio. Applications can be submitted starting 11 August 2021 up to 31 August 2021.

All conditions and additional information can be found on https://bonairegov.com/en/inwoners/alivio. Completed and signed application forms, together with the necessary attachments can be sent by email to alivio@bonairegov.com. The application form can also be handed in at the office of ‘Samenleving en Zorg’ located on the Kaya Neerlandia 41 from Monday to Friday between 8:00 AM and 11:00 AM. Please note that the application will only be processed if it is complete.

For questions and help with submitting the application, you can contact the directorate ‘Samenleving en Zorg’ on 715 2211.

