Curaçao speaks to the curious explorer in all of us at Scuba Digital 2021!

Are you thinking, dreaming, or even planning your next Caribbean dive vacation? Then you owe it to yourself to join Dive Travel Curaçao along the best Curaçao Dive Operators, Hotels, Resorts and Apartments at Scuba Digital 2021, the #1 Online Dive Show, from October 22-25, 2021.

Why? Because from the comfort of your home or office you will discover why you should consider taking a giant stride into the turquoise waters of Curaçao, located the heart of the Dutch Caribbean, for your next scuba diving vacation.

It’s Time to Dive Curaçao!

Largest of the ABC (including Aruba and Bonaire) Islands, Curaçao is home to some of the most bio-diverse reefs in the Caribbean. The sheltered southern coast is rich in coral, and suitable for divers of all levels, with little in the way of adverse conditions at any of the popular dive sites. Divers and snorkelers never seem to be able to stop talking about the beauty of scuba diving Curacao. Let us assure you this is with good reason.

The fact is that Curaçao is home to more than 35 captivating beaches, a diverse heritage spanning 55 different cultures, ‘live and let live’ attitude and unrivaled European architecture. Additionally, Curaçao is considered the heart of the Dutch Caribbean and one of the most exceptional islands of the region.

The iconic capital city of Willemstad — a UNESCO World Heritage site — is best known because of its colorful Handelskade backdrop plus a roster of museums, monuments, flavorful restaurants, shopping, and weekly events such as Punda Vibes.

Curaçao’s natural beauty, pristine diving and snorkeling sites are a favorite with divers and adventure seekers, and its beaches and idyllic weather, situated on the outer fringes of the Hurricane Belt, has won it further accolade and recognition.

We like to think there is no place in the world offering such great shore dives, boat dives or opportunities to enjoy the beauty of sea’s nature while snorkeling.​ But honestly, as you could imagine, we are a little biased. So, we have compiled the Top 10 Reasons to Dive Curacao from an international list of travel writers, bloggers, and media outlets to help us out and provide you with a fantastic overview of our beautiful island, located in the heart of the Dutch Caribbean.

Join Curaçao at Scuba Digital 2021

Scuba Digital is the new standard in dive shows where you can meet Curaçao Dive Industry Experts online, in your browser, to talk about their dive shops, trips, activities, equipment and of course, specials on dive travel and vacation packages.

Not only that, but you will also have the opportunity to win one of three generous prize packages sponsored by LionsDive Beach Resort, Sunscape Curaçao Resort, Ocean Encounters and The Dive Bus!

So, what are you waiting for? Join us at Scuba Digital 2021 where you can participate comfortably from your kitchen table, office or even your hammock. All you need is your browser and Wi-Fi of course.

Until then, please dive in to discover more about Curaçao. Visit Dive Travel Curaçao to start planning your next scuba diving vacation to the heart of the Dutch Caribbean!

We hope to see you soon so you can Dive Curaçao and feel it for yourself!

REGISTER TODAY for your FREE TICKET* to Scuba Digital 2021

*Courtesy of Dive Travel Curaçao and Scuba Digital. Only 225 free tickets available – 1st come, 1st serve!

