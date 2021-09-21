NOTISIA NOTISIA POLISIAL 

UPDATE: Missing teen returns home

From:  Acting head of communication Department 

           Inspector E.S Josepha  

 

                                                       Philipsburg, September 20th  2021

 

The Sint Maarten Police Force would officially like to inform everyone that the teenager Shakira Shaquan BRYAN, has returned home safely. 

 

Personel of  the Detective Department has spoken to the minor and as well as her parents regarding the consequences of leaving home without proper communication. 

 

We would like to especially thank the media and the community for the quick sharing of the police press release on social media. Together we can always make a difference.

