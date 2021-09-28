Ofisina di Turismo di Kòrsou ta lansa trayekto introdukshon turismo na skol di fundeshi  Riba Dia Mundial di Turismo / On World Tourism Day Curaçao Tourist Board launches program introducing tourism in elementary schools 

Ofisina di Turismo di Kòrsou ta lansa trayekto introdukshon turismo na skol di fundeshi

Riba Dia Mundial di Turismo

WILLEMSTAD- 27 di sèptèmber 2021 – Dia Mundial di Turismo ta keda selebrá tur aña riba dia 27 di sèptèmber i tin komo ophetivo pa promové e importansia di turismo i su balor sosial, kultural i ekonómiko. Riba e fecha aki, Ofisina di Turismo di Kòrsou (CTB) a skohe pa lansa e trayekto di introdukshon di turismo na skol di fundeshi. Turismo ta un di e pilarnan importante pa ekonomia di nos pais. Pa e motibu aki introdukshon di turismo komo materia na skol di fundeshi ta imperativo. Lansamentu di e trayekto a keda hasí pa Minister di Desaroyo Ekonómiko, sr. Ruisandro Cijntje huntu ku Minister di Enseñansa, Siensia, Kultura i Deporte sr. Sithree van Heydoorn i sr. Hugo Clarinda, direktor athunto di CTB. E lansamentu a konta ademas ku presensia di representantenan di Ministerio Ekonómiko, Ministerio di Enseñansa i di e diferente direktivanan di skol. Lo introdusí e materia turismo hasiendo uso di videonan interaktivo kombiná ku un buki di tarea pa asina e muchanan por siña tur e diferente áreanan di e industria di turismo. Durante di e evento tur presente a haña e oportunidat pa mira e promé video ku próksimamente lo bai skol.

Introdukshon di turismo komo materia na skol di fundeshi lo yuda amplia nos muchanan su konosementu riba e materia di turismo. Lo kuminsá primeramente ku grupo 5 pa despues sigui pa grupo 6 i 7. Turismo ta un sektor dinámiko ku ta brinda hopi posibilidat. Ademas introdukshon di turismo na skol di fundeshi lo kontribuí tambe pa lanta interes di nos muchanan pa skohe e direkshon di turismo na momentu di hasi un eskoho pa nan estudio riba nivel sekundario.

Komo parti di e trayekto lo sigui próksimamente ku seshonnan di informashon pa kabesnan di skol i dosentenan. CTB ta gradisí tur ku a kontribuí na realisashon di e trayekto aki partikularmente Ministerio di Enseñansa i e diferente Direktivanan di Skol. Ta importante pa for di un edat hóben nos muchanan sera konosí ku turismo i siña ku turismo tin futuro aden.

On World Tourism Day

Curaçao Tourist Board launches program

introducing tourism in elementary schools

WILLEMSTAD- September 27, 2021 – Each year, World Tourism Day is celebrated on September 27 with the aim of promoting awareness of the social, cultural and economic value of tourism, and the Curaçao Tourist Board (CTB) has chosen this date to launch a program introducing tourism to elementary school students. Tourism is one of the country’s key economic pillars, which is why it’s imperative to introduce the subject at the elementary school level. The program was launched by the Minister of Economic Development, Ruisandro Cijntje, together with the Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sports, Sithree van Heydoorn and CTB Deputy Director, Hugo Clarinda. Also present at the occasion were representatives of the Ministry of Economic Development, the Ministry of Education and the school boards. The students will be introduced to tourism through interactive videos in combination with a workbook teaching them about the different tourism areas. The first video, which will soon be available in schools, was played for all present at the event.

Introducing tourism as a subject in elementary schools will contribute to a broader tourism awareness among our young ones. The subject will first be introduced to group 5, followed by groups 6 and 7. The tourism sector is dynamic and has many opportunities to offer. The introduction of tourism at the elementary-school level will also stimulate our young ones to opt for a career in tourism when choosing their learning pathway in secondary education.

Next, the program will include information sessions for school principals and teachers. The CTB wishes to thank all, and especially the Ministry of Education and the school boards, who have contributed to the realization of this program. It’s important for kids to be exposed to tourism from a young age and to know it as a sector that offers real perspectives.

