SXMGOV Radio 107.9FM on TELEM TelTV +

Philipsburg – The SXMGOV Radio, the Government of Sint Maarten’s Official Radio Station, managed and operated by the Department of Communication, has added another avenue to broadcast the government’s latest news and general information on plans, policies, events, and endeavors from the Council of Ministers, the Ministries, and the departments.

The public can tune in and log onto SXMGOV Radio 107.9 FM via TELEM TelTV+, a brand-new IPTV High-Definition television service.

DCOMM hereby provides an added venue of communication with the public.

Customers of this service are encouraged and welcomed to tune into SXMGOV Radio to hear the latest news, latest programs, Prime Minister Talks, Government Insider, and the Live Executive Council of Ministers Press Briefing, amongst other informative programs.

The public can simply log onto the radio channels of the Basic package of TelTV+ and tune in to the SXMGOV 107.9 FM radio channel, providing DCOMM’s varied and informative programs.

In addition, there is the option to log on via your mobile device and PC as well.

For the latest information on Government of St. Maarten, log onto to one of DCOMM’s many available means of acquiring information: Facebook/SXM GOV, Website: sintmaartengov.org, SXMGOV Radio 107.9FM, and now on TELEM TelTV+.

