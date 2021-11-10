NOTISIA TURISMO 

Bonaire Welcomes Back United Airlines

TCB together with local partners welcomed back flights from Newark and Houston
On Saturday November 6th, 2021 Bonaire welcomed back direct flights from Newark and Houston with United Airlines.

After more than 20 months without operations due to the pandemic, United Airlines resumed their flights back to Bonaire this past Saturday from Newark and Houston. Tourism Corporation Bonaire (TCB) welcomed the passengers from Newark with a gift when they exited the plane. The passengers from the Houston flight were welcomed with a gift when they exited the arrival hall. Local partners also contributed with gifts that were randomly given to the arriving visitors.

At the exit there was a cultural ambiance with music from ‘ka’i orgel’, and a couple dancing in traditional folkloric outfits to entertain the visitors that arrived.

This year also marks 15 years since United Airlines started flying to Bonaire from Newark. TCB organized a social gathering for the team of Bonaire Air Handling Services at the Techno Bar to thank them for their dedication througout the years.

TCB wants to give a huge thank you to every island partner that collaborated with a gift for our visitors.
