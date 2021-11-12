Drivers arrested for fake driver’s licences , Traffic situation in St Peters South reward  area 

From: Acting head of communication Department

Inspector E.S Josepha

Philipsburg, November 11th 2021

Drivers arrested for fake driver’s licences

Five people were detained by police for being in possession of fake St. Maarten driver’s licences.

In the course of several investigations, it has found that some groups on the island are ordering or purchasing Venezuelan driver’s licences via the internet to avoid taking the St. Maarten driver’s licence test. Licences obtained illegally or “bought” to avoid the legally required test are invalid or deemed fake.

Police warn that anyone found with a fake driver’s licence is risking arrest.

If you doubt about the validity of your licence, contact the Driver’s Licences Department to ascertain its validity.

Traffic situation in St Peters South reward area

Police recently conducted a scan/overview of the traffic congestion in St. Peters and South Reward. This helped police officers to identify several points that impede the free flow of traffic in those areas.

The first impediment point is this area is home to most schools in the country.

The second point is the driving behavior of motorists during rush hours.

On the first point, police have little or no influence.

As for the second point, police will attempt to persuade some drivers to modify their driving habits in the best interest of the free flow of traffic. The majority of motorists abide by the road rules, especially during peak hours.

In a previous press release, police pointed out that several bus drivers and parents are simply stopping in the middle of the road blocking the free flow of traffic to allow children step out or cross the street in these busy areas.

Police finds it remarkable that motorists caught up in the traffic congestion use the opportunity to engage in other distractions such as texting and other distracting activities.

Such activities also impact traffic fluidity at peak hours.

Drivers double-parking close to the school areas add to the traffic impediments.

Police urge all motorists to refrain from these activities while in traffic.

Share on: WhatsApp

KOMPARTI E NOTISIA AKI VIA / Share the news Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

More

Reddit

Tumblr



Pinterest

Pocket



Skype

