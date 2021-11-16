Saka SOAW di Punda lo ta un gòlpi duru pa nos sentro di siudat / Decision to take SOAW outside Punda is a crushing blow for our city center  / Beslissing om SOAW uit Punda te halen is verpletterende klap voor binnenstad 

Saka SOAW di Punda lo ta un gòlpi duru pa nos sentro di siudat

TAUBCO BV a invertí mas di 6 mion florin den edifisio pa SOAW

WILLEMSTAD: TAUBCO BV tin un laso sólido ku Kòrsou durante e ultimo 90 añanan. E kompania a invertí miónes di florin na Kòrsou i a bin ta kere den e potensial di e isla den tempu bon i den tempu ménos bon. E resiente deklarashonnan di Minister Larmonie i su desishon pa saka SOAW di Punda ta un gòlpi duru pa nos sentro di siudat, ku den un fregá di wowo ta pèrdè tráfiko di pia di mas di 100 empleado públiko, ku na mes momento ta potensial klientenan ku ta kome, bebe, i kumpra na establesimentunan. Esaki ta ademas, di e 500 personanan ku ta bishitá SOAW diariamente. Ku tambe ta trafiká den Punda, hasi nan diligensianan i mantené nos sentro di siudat vibrante. Na Punda tin stashon di konvoi i bus chikí, pòstkantor i otro servisionan ku pa e persona ku ta trafiká na pia ta fásil aksesibel.

TAUBCO BV di su parti ta haña importante pa establesé un liña di tempu di e akontesimentunan. Na Mart di 2015 Minister Larmonie a firma un kontrato di hür pa 3 periodo konsekutivo di 3 aña, ku oumento di hür pa kada aña na Tauber Building/La Ganga Building. Ounke e invershon pa modernisá e edifisio lo a surpasá ANG 6 mion, a bai di akuerdo pa realisá e invershon kuantioso. TAUBCO BV a mira esaki komo un oportunidat pa sigui invertí den Kòrsou i prinsipalmente pa sostené kresementu di Punda. Minister Larmonie a sigurá ku su gobièrnu lo keda enkargá durante di e 9 añanan di e kontrato di hür, hasiendo posibel pa duna e invershon espasio sufisiente pa amortisá e gastunan. E kontrakt nobo di hür a kontemplá un renobashon kompleto di e edifisio i den esaki a tene kuenta ku tur deseo i instrukshon di Minister Larmonie.

E trayekto di renobashon a kana segun deseo i spesifikashon estrikto di Minister Larmonie. Tur mobilario di ofisina, salanan di reunion, baño, piso i diferente otro aspekto mas a keda proveé pa kumpli ku e rekerimentunan di Minister Larmonie. Adishonalmente, a atkerí un sistema di airco nobo i kual OMNI a instalá na e standardnan di mas haltu den industria. De fakto, durante di e periodo di hür, TAUBCO BV mediante un laboratorio independiente a laga hasi un prueba di kalidat di aire ku a determiná ku e aire ta limpi i puru, deskualifikando afirmashonnan inkorekto hasí pa algun empleado ku no tabata kontentu e tempu ei.

Ounke ku e Ministerio pa 68% di tempu tabata paga lat, TAUBCO BV a keda hasi e mantenshon di ofisinanan di gobièrnu den Punda, sin interupshon. Na ougùstùs di 2019, a drenta den kontakto ku TAUBCO BV i a insistí ku mester a pone bentana nobo i traha baño nobo. TAUBCO BV a kumpli ku esaki sin kuestioná, hasiendo un invershon adishonal di mas ku ANG 500,000.

Ta importante pa suprayá ku ounke e kontrato di hür ta vigente pa e ultimo 6 añanan, TAUBCO BV ainda no a sali for di su invershon inisial. A invertí un kantidat inmenso di tempu, energia i plaka, sinembargo, tur pago di hür a bai pa paga banko i reinvertí den komunidat di Kòrsou; por konkluí ku un parti signifikativo di e gastunan di renobashon ainda falta pa wòrdu amortisá.

TAUBCO BV ta komprondé totalmente e difikultatnan finansiero ku no únikamente gobièrnu di Kòrsou tin, sino e propio komunidat i mundo henter. Di parti di TAUBCO BV a hasi hopi esfuerso pa logra reuní ku Minister Larmonie i kòmbersá riba opshon i alivio temporal ku e meta pa mantené e ofisina di SOAW den Punda. Esaki pa mantené e ofisina sentral i aksesibel pa henter komunidat. Sinembargo Minister Larmonie, pa rasonnan deskonosí pa TAUBCO BV a ninga un reunion, ni tampoko a honra e yamada pa kòmbersá. Den su deklarashonnan resien Minister Larmonie ta duna di konosé ku e ke kòrta den gastu di gobièrnu, sinembargo su desishon abrupto ta laga ekonomia di Punda den skuridat peligrando su kresementu. E mudansa di Punda pa Piscadera no tin sentido, ya ku esaki lo kousa hopi inkumbiniensia pa klientenan di SOAW debí na limitashon di transporte direkto ku bus chikí òf konvoi pa Piscadera. Ademas, Minister Larmonie ta indiká ku gobièrnu lo spar ANG 1.5 mion na gastu, esaki no ta kuadra totalmente ku bèrdat.

Finalmente ta hustu pa bisa ku SOAW a ofresé un ekstenshon di 1 aña, sinembargo, esaki a inkluí un klóusula di kanselashon di tres (3) luna na kualke momento, ku komersialmente no tabata rasonabel pa banko.

TAUBCO BV ta keda habrí pa kòmbersá i eksplorá un plan pa aliviá gobièrnu di Kòrsou. Sr. Tauber ta terminá bisando,“Mi stima Kòrsou, i mi ta kere den su futuro i su potensial pa rekuperá después di e pandemia. Mundu ta den rekuperashon ekonómiko; turismo di Kòrsou ta registrando sifranan positivo, esaki ta nifiká ku Punda tin un oportunidat pa bolbe hala rosea. Pa kualke pais i nan gobièrnu, nan sentro di siudat ta di vital importansia. Ta importante i totalmente balapena pa por lo ménos eksplorá un plan pa mantené SOAW den Punda. Gobièrnu mester por kere mas den e potensial di nos sentro di siudat Punda i su historia, no únikamente pa e turista, pero pa e propio siudadano. ”

Decision to take SOAW outside Punda is a crushing blow for our city center

TAUBCO BV invested more than ANG 6 million in building for SOAW

WILLEMSTAD: TAUBCO BV has an everlasting bond with Curaҫao for the last 90 years. The company has invested millions of florins in Curaҫao and believes in the island’s potential to grow in good times, and in challenging times. The recent declaration by Minister Larmonie and her decision to take SOAW outside Punda is a crushing blow for the city center. Punda will lose foot traffic of more than 100 government employees as well as the 500 people per day that visit SOAW. These people eat, drink and buy at the Punda establishments and in doing so maintain our city center vibrant. In Punda, clients of the SOAW have easy access to bus stations, post office and other services- which are all easy accessible for people who use public transportation.

TAUBCO BV finds it important to establish a correct time line of events. In March 2015 Minister Larmonie signed a Lease for 3 successive 3-year terms, with rent increasing every year, in the Tauber Building/La Ganga Building. Although the retrofit cost to TAUBCO BV was in excess of ANG 6 million, TAUBCO BV saw it as an opportunity to help the area of Punda and agreed to make the investment. Tauber was assured by Minister Larmonie that the government would remain in place throughout the nine years of the lease and therefore his investment would have time necessary to amortize the expense. The new lease contemplated a complete renovation of the building.

Renovations were all custom made in strict accordance with the specifications provided by Minister Larmonie. Desks, conference rooms, bathrooms, flooring, and more was all provided to meet her requirements. Additionally, a new A/C system was installed by OMNI to the highest standards in the industry. In fact, during the government’s tenancy TAUBCO BV had a third party laboratory perform air quality tests which determined the air to be clean and pure, thus disqualifying false claims that had been circulated by disgruntled employees.

Although the Ministry paid its rent late more than 68% of the time, TAUBCO BV continued his unwavering support of maintaining government offices in Punda. In August 2019, the Ministry contacted TAUBCO BV and insisted upon new windows and new bathrooms, to which TAUBCO BV immediately complied at his sole cost of more the ANG 500,000.

Though the lease has been in place for almost six years, TAUBCO BV has yet to realize any profit. He invested a tremendous amount of time, money and energy, yet all rent payments have gone to repay the bank and reinvest in the community; therefore, a significant portion of the renovation costs remain to be amortized.

TAUBCO BV certainly understands the financial difficulties facing the not only the government, but local and well as global people. He made many efforts to meet and discuss some temporary assistance in order to keep the SOAW office in Punda. However, for reasons still unknown, Larmonie refused to meet or discuss anything. Larmonie explains she is trying to cut Government expenses; however, her decision leaves the Punda economy in great jeopardy. In fact, it makes little sense as the relocation will cause great inconvenience due to limited direct bus transportation to Piscadera.

SOAW did offer a one-year option extension, however it included a three (3) month cancelation clause at any time which was commercially unreasonable to the Bank.

Mr. Tauber says that he remains open to discuss relief to the government of the beautiful island he loves and in its great future he believes. His messages remain ignored, but hope is in his heart for the government to remain and even grow to make Punda an important location for its offices. The Government needs to support Punda and its strong vibrant history to help keep our city center vibrant.

Beslissing om SOAW uit Punda te halen is verpletterende klap voor binnenstad

TAUBCO BV heeft meer dan ANG 6 miljoen geïnvesteerd in gebouw voor SOAW

WILLEMSTAD: TAUBCO BV heeft gedurende de afgelopen 90 jaar een sterke band opgebouwd met Curaçao. Het bedrijf heeft miljoenen guldens in het eiland geïnvesteerd en gelooft in het potentieel van Curaçao om zowel in goede als uitdagende tijden te groeien. De recente verklaring van minister Larmonie en haar besluit om SOAW uit Punda te halen, is een verpletterende klap voor de binnenstad. Hierdoor loopt Punda meer dan honderd overheidsambtenaren en 500 personen die dagelijks SOAW bezoeken, nu mis. Deze mensen eten, drinken en kopen in Punda en houden de binnenstad op die manier levendig. In Punda hebben SOAW-klanten makkelijk toegang tot busstations, het postkantoor en andere diensten die allemaal makkelijk toegankelijk zijn voor mensen die met het openbaar vervoer reizen.

TAUBCO BV vindt het belangrijk een juiste tijdlijn van de gebeurtenissen vast te leggen. In maart 2015 heeft minister Larmonie een huurovereenkomst getekend voor een periode van drie achtereenvolgende termijnen van drie jaren, waarbij de huur van de Tauber Building/La Ganga elk jaar verhoogd zou worden. Hoewel de renovatiekosten voor TAUBCO BV meer dan ANG 6 miljoen bedroegen, zag TAUBCO BV het als een kans om het gebied van Punda te helpen en stemde ermee in om de investering te doen. Tauber kreeg van minister Larmonie de garantie dat de regering gedurende de negen jaar van de huurovereenkomst aan zou blijven en dat zijn investering daarom de nodige tijd zou hebben om de kosten af te schrijven. De nieuwe huurovereenkomst voorzag in een volledige renovatie van het gebouw.

De renovaties werden allemaal op maat gemaakt volgens de specificaties van minister Larmonie. Bureaus, vergaderruimten, badkamers, vloeren en meer werden allemaal geleverd om aan haar eisen te voldoen. Bovendien werd door OMNI een nieuw airconditioningsysteem geïnstalleerd volgens de hoogste normen in de sector. In feite liet TAUBCO BV tijdens de huurperiode van de regering een extern laboratorium luchtkwaliteitstests uitvoeren, die vaststelden dat de lucht schoon en zuiver was, waardoor valse claims die door ontevreden werknemers waren verspreid, werden gediskwalificeerd.

Hoewel het ministerie zijn huur meer dan 68% van de tijd te laat betaalde, behield TAUBCO BV zijn niet-aflatende steun voor het behoud van overheidskantoren in Punda. In augustus 2019 nam het ministerie contact op met TAUBCO BV en drong aan op nieuwe ramen en nieuwe badkamers, waaraan TAUBCO BV onmiddellijk voldeed. De kosten hiervoor kwamen volledig voor rekening van TAUBCO BV en bedroegen meer dan ANG 500.000.

Hoewel het huurcontract al bijna zes jaar loopt, heeft TAUBCO BV nog geen winst gemaakt. Het bedrijf heeft enorm veel tijd, geld en energie geïnvesteerd, maar alle huurbetalingen zijn gebruikt om de bank terug te betalen en te herinvesteren in de gemeenschap; daarom moet nog een aanzienlijk deel van de renovatiekosten worden afgeschreven.

TAUBCO BV begrijpt zeker de financiële moeilijkheden waarmee niet alleen de overheid, maar ook mensen lokaal en wereldwijd worden geconfronteerd. Het bedrijf heeft veel moeite gedaan om aan tafel te zitten en om tijdelijke hulp te bespreken om het SOAW-kantoor in Punda te behouden. Om nog onbekende redenen weigerde Larmonie elkaar te ontmoeten en de zaken te bespreken. Larmonie legt uit dat ze probeert de overheidsuitgaven te verminderen; haar besluit brengt echter de economie van Punda in groot gevaar. In feite heeft het weinig zin, aangezien de verhuizing veel overlast zal veroorzaken vanwege het beperkte directe busvervoer naar Piscadera.

SOAW bood wel een optieverlenging van één jaar aan, maar het bevatte op elk moment een opzegclausule van drie (3) maanden die commercieel onredelijk was voor de Bank.

De heer Tauber zegt dat hij open blijft staan om hulp voor de regering – van het prachtige eiland waar hij van houdt en in zijn grote toekomst gelooft – te praten. Zijn berichten worden genegeerd, maar hij hoopt dat de regering aanblijft en zelfs groeit om van Punda een belangrijke locatie voor haar kantoren te maken. De regering moet Punda en zijn sterke, levendige geschiedenis ondersteunen om ons stadscentrum levendig te houden.

