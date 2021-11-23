Police Force of Sint Maarten – Korps Politie Sint Maarten

Use caution while driving during this busy time of year

The St. Maarten Police Traffic Department had to handle several vehicle accidents over the last weeks in which individuals suffered minor injuries or extensive damages were done to the vehicles.

The traffic accidents being investigated by the traffic department took place on the A.J.C. Brouwers road Rhine road and A.Th. Illidge road.

Given the amount of material and personal damage that has been recorded over the last period, the police force of Sint-Maarten (KPSM) is appealing to the community of St. Maarten to be responsible and drive carefully during this period.

It is important to note that the roads are particularly busy at this time of year and drivers, therefore, need to take extra precautions while driving. During the holidays, driving defensively helps take away the element of surprise.

The idea is that drivers who are mentally prepared and alert will know how to react in an emergency with quick decision-making, which can be essential when driving during these busy days.

The Police Force of Sint-Maarten continues to warn, scooter, and motorcycle riders, motorists about their behavior in traffic, especially during the busy hours of the day.

Since serious accidents keep happening and because of the severity of the damages caused may eventually result in the death of the rider or someone around them. We are still noticing the risky behavior by certain groups of Road users, on the island which is causing concern for the safety of the general public.

