TCB November 2021 Updates

It was announced that Bonaire has been selected as one of National Geographic Traveler’s best destinations in 2022. The Best of the World list is one of the most influential lists in the world when it comes to travel and appears in all international editions of National Geographic Traveler, both in print and online.
National Geographic Traveler’s Best of the World 2022 is divided into five categories – nature, adventure, culture, sustainability and family – and rewards 25 special destinations with a relevant story for the coming year. Bonaire is categorized as ‘family’ and is described as an ideal place to discover the underwater world, with a mention of the Bonaire Marine Park.
Scuba Diving magazine announced the results of its 2022 Readers’ Choice Awards in the November 2021 issue, recognizing Bonaire in 12 categories.
Nearly 6,000 recreational divers participated in Scuba Diving magazine’s 29th annual Readers’ Choice Survey to name the best diving destinations in the world, with votes counted in a variety of categories based on dive destinations visited over the past three years. Bonaire’s reputation as a diver’s paradise continues to dominate the scuba scene as the island secured 12 different awards in the 2022 Reader’s Choice Awards, including seven number one ratings. For the 29th consecutive year, Bonaire has maintained its reign as the number one Shore Diving Destination in the Caribbean/Atlantic region. The island also received first place in six other regional categories including:
🏆 Best Overall Dive Destination
🏆 Best Beginning Diving
🏆 Best Macro Life
🏆 Best Snorkeling
🏆 Best Health of Marine Environment
🏆 Best Underwater PhotographyBonaire was ranked second in the Advanced Diving category. Additionally, the destination received Reader’s Choice rankings in Best Value, Big Animals, Wreck Diving, and Wall Diving. Congratulations Bonaire with these great achievements!
On November 25th TCB welcomed 6 Mayors from The Netherlands at the tourism office. Miles Mercera, CEO of TCB gave a presentation on the current updates of our tourism sector. Different topics were covered such as our vision, objective and goals, DATA, airline performance and air service development, hotel occupancy rate, new branding and on-island collaborations.
Additionally to make it more memorable and to ensure the best Bonaire experience, they received a Bonaire pin, enjoyed a warm local ‘pastechi’ and ‘djus di lamunchi & tamarein’ served by one of our collogues in a folkloric dress.
The Mayors were all enchanted by TCB’s ambitions and efforts for the tourism sector and are looking forward for the upcoming developments.
On Saturday November 6th, 2021 Bonaire welcomed back direct flights from Newark and Houston with United Airlines.
After more than 20 months without operations due to the pandemic, United Airlines resumed their flights back to Bonaire from Newark and Houston. Tourism Corporation Bonaire (TCB) welcomed the passengers from Newark with a gift when they exited the plane. The passengers from the Houston flight were welcomed with a gift when they exited the arrival hall. Local partners also contributed with gifts that were randomly given to the arriving visitors.
At the exit there was a cultural ambiance with music from ‘ka’i orgel’, and a couple dancing in traditional folkloric outfits to entertain the visitors that arrived.
This year also marks 15 years since United Airlines started flying to Bonaire from Newark. TCB organized a social gathering for the team of Bonaire Air Handling Services at the Techno Bar to thank them for their dedication througout the years.
TCB wants to give a huge thank you to every island partner that collaborated with a gift for our visitors.
Tourism Corporation Bonaire (TCB), and Bonaire International Airport (BIA), in collaboration with OLB and BONHATA sign a Memorandum of Understanding and Joint Cooperation Agreement where these parties expressed the need to continue for full cooperation and collaboration between these entities in order to achieve the common goals for our Bonaire Route Development efforts in a coherent, effective and efficient manner. After the arrival of United Airlines, we have reached our pre-COVID level of Air Service to Bonaire. We will continue and enlarge the development for more connections within the scope of the Tourism Masterplan and Tourism Recovery Plan.
On November 11th, Plenchi di Trabou, BONHATA and TCB organized the first speed meet to bring together local job seekers and employers in the tourism sector. No less than 22 employers met local jobseekers at Jong Bonaire. Job seekers were able to update and print their CVs on the spot and had several introductory interviews in a short period of time. Hotels, resorts, diving schools and restaurants hired 6 candidates directly during the speed meet and made 37 appointments for follow-up interviews, internships and in-house trainings. Job seekers who missed the speed meet ‘Ban traha den Turismo’ can still register with Plenchi di Trabou.
The month of November was filled with great achievements from our local talents. Three local windsurfers; Amado Vrieswijk, Taty Frans and Youp Schmit have been representing Bonaire in Europe in different competitions.
All three competed in the SOMWR 10 x Marignane PWA Grand Slam, a ground-breaking multi discipline event that brought the entire range of PWA athletes to the shores of Southern France. All three brought home amazing prices and were in the top 10:
🏆 Amado Vrieswijk: PWA World Tour WindsurfingWorld Champion Freestyle 2021
🏆 Youp Schmit: 5th place PWA World Tour & winner of the Tow-in Expression Session
🏆 Taty Frans: 9th place PWA World Tour Freestyle.
Bonaire gave the world champions a warm welcomed back home at the airport. We are really proud of their achievements and are looking forward for more big wins!
On November 17th, TCB’s representatives Cristely Cranston and Elesiër Angel got their PADI Open Water Diver certification at Buddy Dive Resort. Together with local dive instructor Guensley Anthony they got the chance to witness and experience the true Divers Paradise. They were really excited about this new adventure and happy with all that they have learned.
Bonaire is known for its underwater world and this is why it is really important to know how it actually is. This way they can share their knowledge and appreciation for our unique treasure with the visitors and the local community.
This is a really great achievement for our colleagues and they are eager to continue with their diving journey.
This year Tourism Corporation Bonaire (TCB) was at the 45th Annual DEMA Show in Las Vegas, Nevada. The four-day event was smaller this year due to the pandemic, but the Bonaire Pavilion was still visited by many wholesalers, influencers, and Bonaire lovers. The Bonaire Pavilion was visited by attendees to either familiarize themselves with the island, or to discuss and plan their visit to Bonaire. This year the Bonaire Pavilion consisted of the following partners: BONHATA, Buddy Dive Resort, Captain Don’s Habitat, Courtyard by Marriott, Divi Flamingo Beach Resort, Grand Windsock, Plaza Beach & Dive Resort, Resort Bonaire, Tourism Corporation Bonaire, and VIP Diving.
During the DEMA Show in Las Vegas, ScubaRadio had an interview with partners that provided a giveaway. Listen from 14.55 to 21.40 for the interview with Captain Don’s Habitat, Plaza Beach & Dive Resort and VIP Diving.
Tourism Corporation Bonaire (TCB) launched its documentary of Bonaire’s signature culinary festival titled “Taste of Bonaire”.
The documentary was developed to showcase how this small event became a household foodies’ event on the island. This culinary festival started +/- 10 years ago and until today shares the same goal which is to highlight Bonaire’s culinary experience. Throughout the years the festival became not only a great night out for locals but also attracted many visitors from around the world in search of arts & crafts, entertainment and most importantly amazing culinary delights.
The documentary can be watched on TCB’s YouTube channel ‘Bonaire Tourism’ and the Facebook page ‘Bonaire Tourism’ & ‘Tourism Corporation Bonaire’.
Bonaire has drawn up a list of risk levels for different countries, based on the COVID situation per country. There are four risk levels: very low, low, high and very high risk. The travel requirements for passengers from those countries are detailed per risk level. The island also distinguishes between fully vaccinated and not (fully) vaccinated travelers.
Something unique about Bonaire’s nature parks is that they are managed and maintained almost completely with funding and support from its visitors. Therefore, the contribution of our Bonaire friends really makes a difference as it enables STINAPA to protect Bonaire’s valuable and vulnerable nature parks. So, if you are planning to visit Bonaire make sure to purchase your Nature Fee.
