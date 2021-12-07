NOTISIA NOTISIA POLISIAL 

CASO APOLLO 17 DECEMBER PRO-FORMA DILANTI HUEZ / ZAAK APOLLO 17 DECEMBER PRO-FORMA VOOR DE RECHTER

Openbaar Ministerie Aruba

CASO APOLLO 17 DECEMBER PRO-FORMA DILANTI HUEZ
Riba diabierna 17 di december venidero e caso contra e sospechoso A.J.R. lo wordo trata pro-forma den Corte den Prome Instancia.
E homber R. ta wordo sospecha di asesinato di e conocido John A. ‘Poentje’ Castro riba 23 di december 2010.
Siman pasa huez-comisario a duna ordo pa alarga detencion di e sospechoso en cuestion.

 

Openbaar Ministerie Aruba

ZAAK APOLLO 17 DECEMBER PRO-FORMA VOOR DE RECHTER
Op vrijdag 17 december aanstaande zal de zaak tegen de verdachte A.J.R. pro-forma in eerste aanleg worden behandeld. De man R. wordt verdacht van de moord op televisiepersoonlijkheid John A. ‘Poentje’ Castro op 23 december 2010.
Vorige week heeft de rechter-commissaris de verlenging gevangenhouding bevolen van de verdachte.

