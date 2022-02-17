GOBIERNU NOTISIA Diputado James Kroon a duna un promé push pa marka e inisio di e trabounan pa pone di yerba artifisial na fèlt di futbòl Rudy Boezem. February 17, 2022 REDAKSHON 0 Comments Gobièrnu di Boneiru Diputado James Kroon a duna un promé push pa marka e inisio di e trabounan pa pone di yerba artifisial na fèlt di futbòl Rudy Boezem. Gedeputeerde James Kroon heeft de eerste duw gegeven als start van de werkzaamheden om kunstgras te leggen op voetbalveld Rudy Boezem. Share on: WhatsApp KOMPARTI E NOTISIA AKI VIA / Share the newsFacebookWhatsAppTelegramMoreRedditTumblrPinterestPocketSkypeLike this:Like Loading...
