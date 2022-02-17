GOBIERNU NOTISIA 

Diputado James Kroon a duna un promé push pa marka e inisio di e trabounan pa pone di yerba artifisial na fèlt di futbòl Rudy Boezem.

Gobièrnu di Boneiru

Diputado James Kroon a duna un promé push pa marka e inisio di e trabounan pa pone di yerba artifisial na fèlt di futbòl Rudy Boezem.
Gedeputeerde James Kroon heeft de eerste duw gegeven als start van de werkzaamheden om kunstgras te leggen op voetbalveld Rudy Boezem.
