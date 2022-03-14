Police Force of Sint Maarten – Korps Politie Sint Maarten  Within the concept of giving back to the community, a group of Police officers partnered with SXM DOET and participated in several community projects over the last two days.

Within the concept of giving back to the community, a group of Police officers partnered with SXM DOET and participated in several community projects over the last two days.

On Friday, March 11, 2022, the officers performed cleanup at Learning Unlimited school and also assisted with the construction of a playground for the Ujima Foundation.

On saturday, March 12, the officers assisted in constructing benches and also painted the walls at the Lionel Conner school.