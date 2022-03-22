GOBIERNU NOTISIA 

Government of Sint Eustatius  Welding Training program completed

REDAKSHON 0 Comments

Government of Sint Eustatius

 Welding Training program completed

News item | 21-03-2022 | 20:43

The Welding Training Job Program has come to an end. Last week, on March 16th, 2022 an official certification ceremony took place at the library. In total seven (7) candidates completed their welding certification with two (2) candidates receiving the G6 level. The Program was launched on Monday, August 30th, 2021 and financed by the Ministry of Social Affairs and Employment

Candidates in front left to right are: Yohan Tearr, Darnell Francis, Omar Spanner, Winston Richardson, Chandro Schmidt. Back row second from left: Kenneth Dossett and second from right Donnel Abraham. The two that received 6G certification are Kenneth Dossett and Omar Spanner. Left back row: Mr. Efren Candelaria of Can Can Services & Bureau and middle back row Trainer, Mr. Gladwyn Macaya . Others known on the picture are Deputy Commissioner, Mrs. Toet, Island Council Members, Ms. Adelka Spanner and Mr. Clyde van Putten, Dirkje de Jong and Gregory Melfor.

The Labor Office, the Social Domain Unit and the ‘Can Can Services & Advies Bureau’ were leading the program. One of the objectives was to train locals in the welding sector, in order to reduce the number of working permits for foreign welders.  The program was also designed for youngsters who are struggling to find employment on their own. The program gave them the opportunity to learn new skills and to show their ability to be a great employee or employer, said Deputy Government Commissioner Claudia Toet during the certification ceremony.

Six months

The program took six (6) months. The candidates were trained at the welding levels 1G and 2G and once successfully completed, they are qualified to start with the advance welding level (6G), which is the highest level.Deputy Government Commissioner, Claudia Toet, said to be proud of the candidates. “ Welding is one of the most important sectors on Statia and abroad. It is a real profession, it comes down to accuracy. The precise setting of a weld requires control, insight into the work and knowledge of the materials that are used. A lot of practical but also theoretical training is needed. And that is what happened in this program. Theory and practice came together. The ending of this program shows that welding is not for everyone. Perseverance is important and you all have shown that. Congratulations to you!.

Share this page to Telegram

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Contact us



Connecting...
created by TelegramWordpress.com
error: Content is protected !!
%d bloggers like this: