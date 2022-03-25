NOTISIA NOTISIA POLISIAL 

Carnival 2022 Vehicle Inspection

From:  Acting head of communication Department

Inspector E.S Josepha

 

Philipsburg,  march 24th 2022

 

Carnival 2022 Vehicle Inspection

 

In an effort to inform the general public in a timely manner please see below for the Carnival 2022 Vehicle Inspection information of the Sint Maarten Police Force.

Please be advised that this is mandatory for all vehicles wishing to take part in carnival 2022. Please pay keen attention to the dates listed below as late applications will not be accepted.

  • Saturday March 26th 2022
  • Saturday April 02nd 2022
  • Saturday april 09th 2022

 

These inspections will take place between the times of 12:00 pm and 5:00 pm, along the Ring Road directly opposite Blue Point on the Nisbeth road.

All accompanying documents should also be presented during the course of the inspection.

