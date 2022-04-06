jabièrnè on April 1, 2022 Minister Plenipotensiario Carlson Manuel will organize pa promé biaha “The Curacao Experience Art edition 2022”.

Carlson Manuel Gevolmachtigde Minister van Curaçao

Djabièrnè on April 1, 2022 Minister Plenipotensiario Carlson Manuel will organize pa promé biaha “The Curacao Experience Art edition 2022″. Den and event aki nos sample art differently Artist yu di K Kòrsou for di tempu di Antia.

E event akí a pone K Kòrsou riba and international map mirando e kantidat di embahadornan ku tabata present na e event akí.

Nos delegashon di parliament, enkabesá pa sir. Amerigo Thode, nos Minister President mr Gilmar Pisas, Minister of Economy sir. Ruisandro Cijntje, Minister of VVRP sr. Charles Cooper, MEP Samira Rafaela

i 2nd chamber member di Hulanda i Gev . Min in St . Maarten” Mr Violenus tour present tabata .

Den e event akí tour for the exchange ku and different dignatarionan reba different theme di atenshon pais K Kòrsou.

Asina we look different post di embahadornan ku nan a “tag” nos country den dje kaba.

Ku e evento akí nos a master kon talented nos hendenan ta i also e potentialan k Kòrsou tin komo pais.

Danki na Roos i tambe Netty di KGMC , Carlton Manuel, Maybel Manuel, Jordan, Ingrid, Yvonne kual a yuda ku e evento. Un danki speshal na TUI ,CTBE i tambe Mondriaan pa nan koperashon, ku nos por a logra un evento eksitoso

Pa medio di e exposition here a pone lus riba nos painting antiano

More visibel den pueblo but also den mundu a keda highlight.

