“INVITACION: CUERPO POLICIAL TA ORGANISA Cinco KIJKDAG ENTRANTE 11 DI april 2022 PA VEHICULO NA DIFERENTE localidad di polis”

Atencion Pueblo di Aruba,

Cuerpo Policial di Aruba ta ofrece doñonan di vehiculonan staciona na wardanan di polis Shaba/Noord, Santa Cruz, San Nicolaas y Balashi un segundo oportunidad pa pasa na un di e localidadnan menciona y recupera nan vehiculo.

Cuerpo Policial di Aruba ta invita doñonan di sea un auto of brommer cu ta staciona na un di e localidadnan pa pasa na e warda di polis Shaba/Noord, Santa Cruz, San Nicolaas y Balashi riba dialuna 11 te cu diabierna 15 di april 2022 entre 9or di mainta pa 2or di merdia.

Na yegada di warda na Shaba/Noord, Santa Cruz of San Nicolaas por pidi pa Chef van Dienst y na Balashi pa un Funcionario di Bureau Beheer Vervoersmiddelen.

Por fabor, ta pidi tur persona pa trece documentonan cu por demostra y comproba cu e ta doño di e vehiculo. Sin documentonan relevante no lo por comproba y debolbe e vehiculo. Ademas, zorg pa tur documentonan di seguro y belasting ta na ordo.

Cuerpo Policial di Aruba kier informa tur persona cu presenta pa recupera nan vehiculo cu lo mester paga tur gasto prome cu ricibi nan vehiculo. E suma di e gastonan aki ta conforme cu Retributie- en legesbesluit Korps Politie Aruba 2002 (AB 2003 no. 4):

Artikel 1

A.1. Transport dor di KPA di un vehiculo, manera ta referi den Artikel 29, eerste lid, di Landverordening wegverkeer (AB 1997 no. 18)……………………. Afl. 75,–

A.2. Transport dor di compania priva di un vehiculo, manera ta referi den Artikel 29, eerste lid, di Landsverordening wegverkeer (AB 1997 no. 18)…………………………………………………………………… Afl. 175,–

Stacionamento — pa cada vehiculo pa dia, manera ta referi den Artikel 30, eerste lid, di Landsverordening wegverkeer (AB 1997 no. 18)……………. Afl. 25,–

Despues di e periodo di kijkdagen aki e diferente vehiculonan lo wordo destrui .

“invitation: Police Corps of Aruba is organizing a FIVE-day viewing, starting 11 april 2022, for vehicles at different police stations”

Attention:

The Police Corps of Aruba (hereinafter: “PCA”) is offering owners of vehicles, whether automobile or motorcycle, held at the Shaba/Noord, Santa Cruz, San Nicolas, and Balashi, a second opportunity to visit one of the locations to reclaim their vehicle.

The viewing dates at the above-mentioned police stations shall be on Monday the 11th until and including Friday the 15th of April 2022 between 9am and 2pm.

Upon arrival at the stations of Shaba/Noord, Santa Cruz, and San Nicolas, please request for the Chief on Duty and at Balashi for the “Funcionario di Bureau Beheer Vervoersmiddelen”.

Please, we ask that all persons to present the required/relevant documents as proof of ownership of the vehicle. In absence of the required/relevant documents, there is no proof, thus cannot reclaim the vehicle. Furthermore, make sure all insurance and tax documents are in order.

The PCA wants to inform all persons who wish to revindicate their vehicle must pay the fees in order to retrieve the vehicle. The fees are in accordance with the ‘Retributie- en legesbesluit Korps Politie Aruba 2002 (AB 2003 no. 4):

Article 1

A.1. Transport by PCA of a vehicle, pursuant to Article 29(1) of Landsverordening wegverkeer (AB 1997 no. 18) ………………………………………. Afl. 75,–

A.2. Transport by private company of a vehicle, pursuant to Article 29(1) of Landsverordening wegverkeer (AB 1997 no. 18) ………………… Afl. 175,–

Placed vehicles, per vehicle, per day , pursuant to Article 30(1) of Landsverordening wegverkeer (AB 1997 no. 18) …………………… Afl. 25,–

After the period of the three-day viewing, the vehicles will be destroyed .

KORPS POLITIE ARUBA

“uitnodiging: Korps politie aruba organiseert VIJF kijkdagen vanaf 11 April 2022 voor motorrijtuigen bij politiestations”

Attentie:

Korps Politie Aruba (hierna: “KPA”) biedt aan alle eigenaars van motorrijtuigen, zoals auto’s en brommers, die geplaatst op de politiestations van Shaba/Noord, Santa Cruz, Sint-Nicolaas, en Balashi, een tweede kans voor terugvordering van hun motorrijtuig(en).

De driedaagse kijkdagen zal plaatsvinden op maandag 11 tot en met vrijdag 15 april 2022 tussen 09.00 tot 14.00 bij de bovengenoemde locaties.

Bij aankomst op de politiestations Shaba/Noord, Santa Cruz en Sint-Nicolaas, kunt u vragen naar de Chef van Dienst en op het politiestation van Balashi, kunt u vragen naar de Functionaris van Bureau Beheer Vervoersmiddelen.

Graag vragen wij aan alle personen om de vereiste/relevante documenten mee te nemen om te bewijzen dat u de eigenaar bent van het motorrijtuig. Zonder de vereiste/relevante document kunnen wij niet bewijzen dat het motorrijtuig van u is en kan het niet teruggeven. Vervolgens, zorg ervoor dat alle verzekerings- en belasting documenten in orde zijn.

KPA wil alle personen die eigenaar zijn van een of meerdere motorrijtuigen dat de kosten moeten eerst worden voldaan om over te gaan naar teruggave van het motorrijtuig. De kosten zijn in overeenstemming met Retributie- en legesbesluit Korps Politie Aruba 2002 (AB 2003 no. 4):

Artikel 1

A.1. Overbrengen van een voertuig als bedoeld in artikel 29, eerste lid, van de Landsverordening wegverkeer (AB 1997 no. 18) …………………. Afl. 75,–

A.2. Doen overbrengen van een voertuig als bedoeld in artikel 29, eerste lid, van de Landsverordening wegverkeer (AB 1997 no. 18) ……………………………………………………………………… Afl. 175,–

Voor het in bewaring van voertuigen artikel 30, eerste lid, van de Landsverordening wegverkeer (AB 1997 no. 18), per voertuig, per dag ……………………………………………………………………. Afl. 25,–

Na deze periode van kijkdagen zal de verschillende motorrijtuigen worden vernietigd .

KORPS POLITIE ARUBA

“INVITACIÓN: EL CUERPO DE POLICÍA DE ARUBA ESTÁ ORGANIZANDO UNA VISTA DE CINCO DÍAS, A PARTIR DEL 11 DE ABRIL DE 2022, PARA LOS VEHÍCULOS EN DIFERENTES ESTACIONES DE POLICÍA”

Atención:

El Cuerpo de Policía de Aruba está ofreciendo a los propietarios de vehículos, ya sean automóviles o motocicletas, retenidos en las comisarías de Shaba/Noord, Santa Cruz, San Nicolás y Balashi, una segunda oportunidad para visitar uno de los lugares para reclamar su vehículo.

Las fechas de visita en las comisarías mencionadas serán el lunes 14 hasta el viernes 15 de abril 2022 entre las 9 y las 14 horas.

Al llegar a las comisarías de Shaba/Noord, Santa Cruz y San Nicolás, se ruega solicitar al Jefe de Guardia y en Balashi al “Funcionario de Bureau Beheer Vervoersmiddelen“.

Por favor, pedimos a todas las personas que presenten los documentos requeridos/relevantes como prueba de propiedad del vehículo. En ausencia de los documentos requeridos/relevantes, no hay prueba, por lo que no se puede reclamar el vehículo. Además, asegúrese de que todos los documentos de seguros y impuestos están en orden.

El quiere informar a todas las personas que deseen revindicar su vehículo deben pagar las tasas para poder recuperar el vehículo. Esta en conforme con el ‘Retributie- en legesbesluit Korps Politie Aruba 2002 (AB 2003 no. 4):

Articulo 1

A.1. Transporte por parte de Cuerpo Policial de Aruba de un vehículo, de conformidad con el artículo 29 (1) de Landsverordening wegverkeer (AB 1997 no. 18) …………………………………………………………………………………………………. Afl. 75,–

A.2. Transporte de un vehículo por parte de una empresa privada, con arreglo al apartado 1 del artículo 29 del Landsverordening wegverkeer (AB 1997 nº 18) ……………………………………………………………………………………………….. Afl. 175,–

Vehículos colocados, por vehículo, por día, con arreglo al apartado 1 del artículo 30 del Landsverordening wegverkeer (AB 1997 nº 18) …………………………………………………………………………………………………. Afl. 25,–

Una vez transcurrido el periodo de tres días de observación, los vehículos serán destruidos .

